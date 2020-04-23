Rana Daggubati Talks About Decade Long Journey, Says 'failure Taught Me More Than Success'

Rana Daggubati, who was last seen in a small-role in Housefull 4, has completed a decade in the film industry. He debuted with Sekhar Kammula's Leader in 2010 and went on star in movies like Baby, Rudramadevi, Baahubali franchise, among others. A video encapsulating Rana Daggubati's decade long acting career hit the internet on Wednesday. The video features Rana Daggubati and directors with whom he has worked in the past.

Also Read | Rana Daggubati Is Inspired By Dulquer Salman, Shares Post-workout Selfie

The video starts with glimpses of Rana Daggubati from the early days of his career. Talking about his debut movie, Rana said, "As I keep progressing in life, I keep going back to Leader for something or the other. I would like to thank Sekhar for showing that faith in me. He has been my first guru in the world of films. He has taught me a lot and I have learned a lot from him." He also talked about how the failure of his initial films taught him more than success, he exclaimed failure to be his greatest teacher.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Best Moments From Rana Daggubati Starrer 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri'

Also Read | 'Waiting To See You,' Says Rana Daggubati As 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Release Gets Delayed

Furthermore in the video, Rana Daggubati talked about Baahubali franchise and shared his experience shooting for the period-drama. He revealed that he and Prabhas went through rigorous training for eight months to get into the shape of their respective characters. Besides working on achieving the physicalities, the team of Baahubali franchise conducted ample workshops with the cast to make them get into the skin of their characters. He also talked about the injuries he and Prabhas inflicted during the shoot. He said, "I hurt my MCL and was down for four-six weeks. After this, I was back on the field with the crutch. So, I could stand and move in the chariot but couldn't move around."

Also Read | Rana Daggubati & Naga Chaitanya's Connection: The Daggubati-Akkineni Family Tree

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will be next seen in Prabhu Solomon's Kadan. The movie, starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain, is reported to throw light on issues like animal abuse, among others. The multi-lingual was slated to hit the screens in April, however, due to the lockdown, the makers had to postpone the release of the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.