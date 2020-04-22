Rana Daggubati & Naga Chaitanya's Connection: The Daggubati-Akkineni Family Tree

Rana Daggubati is a popular South Indian star known for his roles in movies like Leader, Bahubali and Banglore Naatkal. The actor has also featured in a few Bollywood movies like Baby, The Ghazi Attack and Housefull 4. The actor was born in a family of stars who have been working in the entertainment industry for years. He also has a connection with the popular Akkineni family, here’s how:

The Daggubati- Akkineni Family connection

Ramanaidu Daggubati and Akkineni Nageswara were producers and best friends and hence decided to get their children married. Nagarjuna thus married Lakshmi before he became a hero.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, son of Nageswara Rao and Annapurna Kollipara, is a popular actor in the South Indian industry popular for his films Annamacharya, Agni Varsha and LOC Kargil. He married Lakshmi Daggubati, daughter of Rameswari and Ramnaidu Daggubati, an Indian film producer. Nagarjuna and Lakshmi have a son Naga Chaitanya, together. Naga Chaitanya is also a film actor popular for his Tamil films. After Nagarjuna and Lakshmi separated, Nagarjuna married Akkineni Amala, a south Indian actor and Bharatnatyam dancer.

Rana Daggubati’s connection with Naga Chaitanya

Rana Daggubati is the son of producer Suresh Babu Daggubati, brother of Lakshmi Daggubati and is thus, a part of the Daggubati-Akkineni family. He is also the cousin of South Indian star Naga Chaitanya. Naga Chaitanya married his long time girlfriend Samatha Akkineni in a grand affair. Samantha Akkineni is also a South Indian star popular for her roles in Tamil and Telugu movies.

