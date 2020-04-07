Rana Daggubati Is Inspired By Dulquer Salman, Shares Post-workout Selfie

Amid the lockdown, celebrities are connecting to their fans through social media and sharing updates on how they are spending their time indoors and also spreading awareness. Rana Daggubati, popular South Indian actor, is setting up major workout goals as he recently shared a post-workout selfie. Rana Daggubati shared a selfie updating fans of his home-workout session. The actor is seen striking a pose in a black graphic tee with a grey headband and his headphones. Rana Daggubati’s selfie also gave his fans a glimpse of his gym at home. The interesting thing about this story was that Rana mentioned Dulquer Salmaan as he wrote in his story, “coming into your game”.

While being self-quarantined, the Baahubali series actor Rana Daggubatti also updated his fans with a quick old hack when he made a DIY headband with an old t-shirt sleeve. Fellow actor Dulquer Salmaan is a fitness freak and he is often seen posting gym selfies after his workout.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati's upcoming action spectacle Haathi Mere Saathi has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country. Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie was scheduled to have a nationwide release on April 2 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In a statement released by the producers, Eros International, the makers said the decision was taken in the interest and well being of everyone involved. "In light of recent developments of COVID19 Coronavirus, our recent announcement regarding the scheduled release of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya (Telugu title) and Kaadan (Tamil title) stands changed," read a part of the statement. Take a look.

