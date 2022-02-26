Rana Daggubati Pens Thank You Note After Receiving Great Response For 'Bheemla Nayak'

Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak was finally released on February 25. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film's trailer and songs garnered a lot of attention and escalated the curiosity of the fans.

Bheemla Nayak has bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run, receiving a thunderous response at the box office. A lot of movie buffs and other fans are all praises for the power star of Tollywood Pawan Kalyan and Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati's role in the film. They loved the duo on screen pitted against each other in a game of power. With Bheemla Nayak becoming another blockbuster in Tollywood, its lead actor Rana Daggubati recently took to his social media handle and penned a thank you note.

Rana Daggubati pens a thank you note on Bheemla Nayak's success

On Saturday, actor Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter handle and penned a heartwarming note for the overwhelming response that his latest release his receiving. Rana Daggubati thanked his fans and the entire team of Bheemla Nayak. The Ghazi Attack actor, wrote "Wow!! A day full of praises!! A huge Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the lovely audience and fans. A big you to @SitharaEnts@saagar_chandrakthe awesome #Trivikram and the magnificent @PawanKalyangaru for the opportunity!! #BheemlaNayakMania."

Here take a look at his tweet:

Wow!! A day full of praises!! A huge Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the lovely audience and fans. A big you to @SitharaEnts @vamsi84 #ChinnaBabu garu, @saagar_chandrak the awesome #Trivikram and the magnificent @PawanKalyan garu for the opportunity!!#BheemlaNayakMania pic.twitter.com/5VEzJOD4qA — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 25, 2022

The entire team of Bheemla Nayak is overwhelmed with the response and they celebrated their success. The team burnt firecrackers and cut a cake to celebrate the achievement. The producers and the crew were present for the celebrations. Many south stars including Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Harish Shankar extended congratulatory wishes for the Bheemla Nayak team.

Here take a look at the glimpses of the celebrations:

More about Bheela Nayak

The Saagar K Chandra directorial is the remake of the Malayalam film, which was released in 2020. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. The film saw Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in lead roles and received heaps of praise. Pawan Kalyan can be seen taking on the role of a police officer in the film, while Daggubati plays the antagonist. Samyuktha Menon and Nithya Menen also take on pivotal roles in the film as the leading ladies on the big screen.

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati