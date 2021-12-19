Rana Daggubati Shares Adorable Picture With Wife Miheeka Bajaj On Her B'day; Latter Reacts

Rana Daggubati had the sweetest wish for wife Miheeka Bajaj on her birthday today. The Baahubali star uploaded an unseen glimpse from one of the couple's getaways, and wrote," Happy birthday to you wife...have the best one." Miheeka's birthday comes days after her husband's, which was marked by the former with a special note via social media. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka tied the knot in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The private function had a select guest list including celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun among other leading stars.

Rana Daggubati wishes Miheeka Bajaj on her birthday

Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday, December 19, the South superstar uploaded a throwback glimpse, where the duo can be seen posing for a selfie amid their boating session. Miheeka quickly responded to his sweet gesture and reshared his story on her handle. She wrote" Thank you baby! (sic)." Take a look.

Her birthday comes shortly after Rana turned 37, with many eminent personalities like Anushka Shetty, Sai Pallavi and Venkatesh Daggubati penning wishes for the actor. Miheeka dedicated an Instagram post to Daggubati, noting that the universe has sent him as a present for her. She wrote, "Happy birthday my handsome!! @ranadaggubati. Your birthday is more a celebratory occasion for me than you because surely enough the universe sent you as a present for me! May you achieve all you dream of and much more because you deserve the best of the best!! I love you!"

Talking about his marriage during the release of his film Haathi Mere Saathi, Rana noted that it's fun and great. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Daggubati iterated that marriage has made him feel more 'settled' and 'happy', while also kind of taming his mad energy. The actor reportedly proposed to Miheeka over a call, with the latter already having a faint idea of what was coming at her. He then popped the question, which was followed by an immediate yes.

On the work front, Rana, who was last seen in Kaadan, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu actioner Bheemla Nayak. The actor will be seen alongside powerhouse Pawan Kalyan, with the film slated for a January 12, 2022 release.

