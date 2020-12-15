Rana Daggubati Thanks His Fans For All Birthday Wishes, Calls Them His 'force'

Rana Daggubati has amassed a huge fan following because of his performances in films. The Bahubali actor rang in his 36th birthday on December 14. He took to Twitter to thank his fans for all the birthday wishes they sent him across various social media platforms. Scroll further to see Rana Daggubati’s tweet.

Rana Daggubati’s ‘thank you note’

Rana Daggubati took to Twiter to share a ‘thank you note’ for this fans who all wished him on the occasion of his birthday. In the tweet, he said that he is extremely overwhelmed and humbled by his fans’ wishes. He also said that to be able to constantly entertain and tell stories makes everything worth it in life. He also lovingly called his fans his ‘force’.

Guys thank you for the wishes so extremely overwhelmed and humbled!! Telling stories and entertaining constantly makes everything in life worth it!’ ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you are my FORCE 🔥🔥🔥’ — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 15, 2020

His fans, too, have replied to the tweet. One user has said that he is the innocent hero and villain of Tollywood. While another went on to make a pun on the word ‘force’ used by Rana and said that may the force be with him and even lovingly called him ‘king. See their reactions here:

Innocent HERO and VILLIAN of tollywood🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — pamidi datha sai (@DathaSai) December 15, 2020

The Force will always with you🌟 — Raj (@RTFsretweet) December 15, 2020

May the '' Force '' be with you always my King. ❤ — Kadiri Nagamani (@kadirinag9) December 15, 2020

Stay Blessed 🎂 🙌 — SEKHAR GOGOI (@SekharGogoi1) December 15, 2020

❤🔥 — KMJ simson (@kmjsimson) December 15, 2020

Rana Daggubati’s Twitter is full of pictures and videos from the actor’s personal and professional life. He lets his 6.1 million Twitter followers know of his professional commitments via the microblogging site. He recently also shared the first look from his upcoming movie Viraata Parvam on Twitter as well.

Daggubati also is going to host the animated chat show Why Are You. He also revealed the teaser of the show. In the teaser, he is heard saying that he doesn’t know what he is doing right now but urges the viewers to go with the flow. He also jokes and welcomes the viewers by saying that he welcomes people to the most irrelevant show in the world. The show is available for streaming on the YouTube channel of Southbay life.

Rana Daggubati has starred in some of the blockbuster films. Some of his most popular movies are Bahubali, The Ghazi Attack, Housefull 4, Dum Maaro Dum and Baby. Some of his popular south-Indian movies are Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Leader and Nenu Naa Rakshasi. He also has won several awards for his performances in films.

Image courtesy- @ranadaggubati Instagram

