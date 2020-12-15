Jessica Alba Jokes She Cannot Be Around Her Family Anymore On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba has amassed a huge fan following with her stellar performances in movies. She is also known for her sense of humour and wit. Recently, she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. In the candid conversation with the host of the show Drew Barrymore, she opened about her work and jokes about how she cannot be around her family anymore. Read ahead to know more about Jessica Alba’s appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Jessica Alba on The Drew Barrymore Show

Jessica Alba has opened up about her work and personal life on The Drew Barrymore Show. Jessica Alba jokingly said on the show that she told her family that she needs a break from them. She further added that all the work comes down on her and she has had enough of her family.

Revealing about what is cooking on the work front, she said that she is juggling her work life. For those who are unaware, Jessica Alba turned an entrepreneur as she is the runner of a consumer goods company which sells baby, personal and household products. The name of the company is The Honest Company.

Alba also went on to say that she was concerned when she realised what sort of health hazards did many of the household products posed. Jessica said that she took it on a social justice issue. Jessica further added that she wanted to help the families who were born in unfortunate circumstances.

Speaking about their time in the 90s, Alba was grateful to Drew Barrymore for the help she provided the upcoming actors with. Alba said that Barrymore guided and propped up so many actors who were starting out. She even revealed that Drew many actors under her wing who were beginning to start their career.

Apart from the Fantastic 4 actor, Drew Barrymore also hosted Chloe Fineman. She is an actor and comedian who performs on the Saturday Night Live show. The episode featuring these two actors will air on Wednesday, 16 December at 9 PM on Zee Café.

The Drew Barrymore Show premiered in September 2020 and has managed to entertain audiences with its fun and candid chats with celebrities. The host of the show, Drew Barrymore, plays fun games with her guests as well which are fun to watch because of her wit and humour. The debut episode of the show featured Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Adam Sandler.

