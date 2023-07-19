Rana Daggubati Announces New Film Hiranyakashyap, Comic Book Minnal Murali At SDCC

Rana Daggubati has unveiled a set of interesting projects at the San Diego Comic-Con. His production house announced a slate of TV, film, and comic-book ventures at the famed event. This year, Comic-Con will be held at the San Diego Convention Center from July 20-23.

3 things you need to know

Rana Daggubati announced several TV, film, and comic-book projects at the Comic-Con.

The first look of the Baahubali actor's film will also be launched at the event.

His production house Spirit Media Company has partnered with different firms for the ventures.

Rana Daggubati launches his movie at the San Diego Comic-Con

Rana Daggubati announced several exciting projects at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Among them is his film, titled Hiranyakashyap, which will be helmed by Trivikram. As per reports, the film will be inspired by Amar Chitra Katha's comics about the mythological figure Hiranyakashyap, a demon who plans to destroy Lord Indra's kingdom. This apart, the Baahubali actor also be unveiled the Minnal Murali comic superhero at the Comic-Con.

(Rana Daggubati to feature as Hiranyakashyap in Trivikram's film. | Image: Instagram)

Rana Daggubati's production house, Spirit Media, has partnered with Weekend Blockbusters, the producer of the Malayalam movie titled Minnal Murali unveiled the titular superhero as a comic book character. It will also be featured in the Indian comic magazine Tinkle. Minnal Murali hit Netflix on December 24, 2021, and received warm reception from critics and viewers.

Besides these, Spirit Media is also working on Lords of the Deccan, which is based on a novel of the same name. The historical action-drama will chronicle the reign of Chalukyas, the dynasty repsonsible for shaping southern India.

Weekend Blockbusters on collaborating with Spirit Media

Sophia Paul, the co-founder of Weekend Blockbusters, expressed her excitement about joining forces with Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. As per Variety, she said, "We’re excited to join forces with Spirit Media, who share our love for the superheroes genre. Minnal Murali was a work of deep love and passion and we’re thrilled to present him in a new comic avatar to the fans."