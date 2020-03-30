Taapsee, Rana Daggubatti & Other South Stars Share Awareness Video Amid Lockdown

The COVID-19 lockdown has had every citizen stay in their homes and follow social distancing and self-isolation. Several celebrities are urging their fans and followers to stay indoors and fight against this deadly virus together. The Telegu film fraternity has come together to share the common word with a video. Take a look at the video:

Taapsee, Rana Daggubatti, Nani and other Telugu actors come together to spread awareness about Coronavirus

South Indian film stars like Rana Daggubatti and Taapsee Pannu have come together to urge their fans to fight against Coronavirus by staying indoors and following the necessary health measures. Take a look at the video post below.

In the above video, the celebrities addressed their fans in a mix of both Telugu and English. Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Rana Daggubatti the video also consists of prominent Tollywood actors like Lakshmi Manchu, Niharika Konidela, Vishwak Sen, Adivi Sesh, Eesha Rebba, Rakul Preet Singh, Nani, Kajal Aggarwal, Sushant, Nikhil Siddharth, Shriya Saran, Navdeep, Sudheer Babu, Pranitha Subhash, Seerat Kapoor and Pragya Jaiswal. Not only Tollywood actors but Tollywood Director B.V. Nandini Reddy and famous cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle are also visible.

The celebrities talk about how one must survive during this Coronavirus lockdown. They have urged each and every citizen to stay indoors during this lockdown and also to keep their hands clean. Rana Daggubatti and others have repeatedly asked everyone not to panic especially when buying things. They have assured the people that essential goods will always be available during quarantine and people do not need to freak out. Taapsee and the others have also asked the citizens to use hand sanitizers and handwash after completing each task to keep their hands clean, not to touch their face and maintain social distancing and self-isolation in order to fight against this virus.

