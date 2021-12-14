Last Updated:

Rana Daggubati's Birthday: Venkatesh Daggubati, Anushka Shetty & Others Send Warm Wishes

Rana Daggubati rang into his 37th birthday today. From Venkatesh Daggubati to Anushka Shetty, here is how celebs wished him on his special day.

Rana Daggubati

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati is known for delivering powerpacked performances and ace acting with utmost perfection. The actor has spread his charm not only in southern cinema but also in Bollywood with various films. The actor celebrates his 37th birthday on December 14.

Wishes from the entire film industry are pouring in for the actor. From Venkatesh Daggubati to his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, here is how celebrities wished the actor on his special day.

Legendary star and Rana Daggubati's uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati, showered his nephew with blessings on his special day. Taking to his Twitter handle, Venkatesh shared a photo with Rana and penned a heartfelt note.

In the picture, the uncle-nephew duo shared a smile while donning a pair of goggles. In his wish, the Venky Mama star wrote, "A very happy birthday dear Rana! Hope this year brings you abundance of joy, good health and prosperity. Lots of love."

A day ago, Venkatesh Daggubati celebrated his 61st birthday.

Anushka Shetty treats fans with throwback photo with Rana

Anushka Shetty, who is also a close friend of Rana Daggubati, took a trip down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy. The photo saw Anushka and Rana smiling at the camera, with the Baby star wearing a pair of glasses and a blue t-shirt.

Sharing the picture, Anushka Shetty wrote, "Happu Happu Happppppuest bday brooo. wish u the bestest in life with lots of Love." Apart from the Baahubali series, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati have worked together in several films, including the 2015 historical drama Rudhramadevi.

Sai Pallavi unveils Virata Parvam's teaser featuring Rana's voice

On his special day, the makers of his upcoming film Virata Parvam shared a clip titled "The Voice of Ravanna", his character from the film. Sharing the clip on her Twitter handle, his co-star Sai Pallavi penned a heartwarming wish for Rana.

The actor wrote, "Happy Birthday @RanaDaggubati Garu You’ll never cease to amaze us with the roles you pick and the vision you have for cinema!"

Sai Pallavi is set to play the role of Vannela in the upcoming romance drama.

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan also sent warm wishes to the Ghazi star via Instagram. The actor shared a picture of Rana and wrote, "Happy Birthday Chief." He further wished him the best year ahead and added a series of red heart emojis. Rana reshared the story and thanked him with some kissing emojis.

