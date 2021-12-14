'Virata Parvam' Release Date: When Is Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi Starrer Coming Out?

South stars Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam is one of the most awaited films in Telugu cinema. The movie, which was earlier scheduled to release in the month of April, faced several delays due to the COVID pandemic. While fans are excited to watch Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi come together for the first time in this period drama, here are the details about the film's release date.

Back in October, the makers of Virata Parvam announced an update on the film. On the occasion of Dussehra, the makers unveiled the poster of the movie. While fans were speculating a possible release date announcement, they were left with disappointment. However, the filmmakers have confirmed they have an update on the upcoming film on the occasion of Rana Daggubati's birthday.

Virata Parvam release date

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the production company, Suresh Productions, announced that "The voice of Ravanna" will soon be unveiled. The company tweeted on December 13, 2021, and wrote, "Listen to 'The Voice Of Ravanna' from Virata Parvam Tomorrow at 10:10 a.m."

The tweet saw a flood of reactions from fans asking about the film's release. As December 14 marks Rana Daggubati's birthday, it is possible the production company might unveil the upcoming film's release date.

Virata Parvam cast and plot

The upcoming action-drama Virata Parvam cast Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The makers also cast Priyamani, Naveen Chandra Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, Sai Chand and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. This Venu Udugula directorial is set against the backdrop of the 1990s, when the Naxalite movement in Telangana, then Andhra Pradesh, was at its peak. The film showcases how the scenario in the state changed due to the rising movement.

The makers unveiled the film's first teaser back in March 2021. The intriguing teaser gave a glimpse of what the audience may experience while watching the film. It saw Rana Daggubati's Ravanna and Sai Pallavi's Vannela in a dramatic love story. The teaser did not see Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi share the frame even once, which ignited the excitement among people to watch the film. Here is the official teaser of the upcoming film.

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati