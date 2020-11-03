Rani Chatterjee's Birthday: Take A Look At Some Of Her Famous Bhojpuri Songs

Actor Rani Chatterjee is celebrating her birthday today on November 3. The actor is turning 31 years old today and has been seen in many Bhojpuri movies and songs. She has been seen in many movies like Real Indian Mother, Devra Ishaqbaaz, Love aur Rajniti 2, Rangbaaj, Icchadhaari, UnreleasedSakhi Ke Biyah and Mastram. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at some of her popular Bhojpuri songs:

Rani Chatterjee's Bhojpuri songs

Sizeia Pe Dhadke Chhatia

Rani Chatterjee's Bhojpuri movies always have fun item numbers by the actor. In this video, fans can spot the actor dancing on the song 'Sizeia Pe Dhadke Chhatia'. The song is from the film 'Gunday'. Many fans added that actor danced quite well in the song.

Ankhiya Me Bada Tu

Rani can be seen dancing to the song 'Ankhiya Me Bada Tu'. The song is from the movie 'Ek Laila Teen Chaila' and is sung by Udit Narayan and Palak. One fan added that the song was quite nice. Ranu is seen wearing a pink saree in the music video.

O Balma Ho

The song named 'O Balma Ho' is from the film 'Mehraru Chahi Milky White'. The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Nutan Shankar and has lyrics by Nutan Pankaj. The song is directed by Nutan Pankaj. Rani is seen dancing in the rain in this song.

Cykiliya Kare Tunur Tunur

The song name is 'Cykiliya Kare Tunur Tunur' and it is from the movie 'Jaanam'. The song released in February 2019 and showcases Rani in many avatars. The song is sung by Kalpana.

Dori Choli Ke

'Dori Choli Ke' came out in 2017 and also features Ravi Kishan in the song video next to Rani. The song is from the movie 'Jodi No. 1' and has lyrics by Sudhakar Sharma. The music is directed by Raj Sen-Dhiraj Sen.

Dushman Banal zamana

'Dushman Banal Zamana' came out in 2015 and is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav. The song features Khesari Lal Yadav next to Rani. Both the artists are seen dancing to this high energy song. Many fans liked the video and one fan added that song's lyrics were quite 'fun'.

Sasura Me Puchhi Na Bhatar Motayie Per

'Sasura Me Puchhi Na Bhatar Motayie Per' came out in 2017 and is from the movie 'Nagin'. In this song, fans can see Rani dancing at her own pre-wedding functions. The song is sung by Kalpana and Indu Sonali.

Paatar Paatar Piyawa Ke

'Paatar Paatar Piyawa Ke' is another song by the actor and by Khesari Lal Yadav. Khesari Lal Yadav is seen singing and performing in the song next to the actor. This is one of the most famous songs featuring the two. The song released in 2017.

