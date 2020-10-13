Ravi Kishan To Raise 'vulgarity' In Bhojpuri Songs In Parliament, Demand Laws & UP Censors

Actor turned politician and BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday said he will raise in Parliament the issue of "vulgarity" in Bhojpuri songs and demand a stringent law against it. Speaking to reporters, the Gorakhpur MP said the Bhojpuri language is 1,000 years old and it is spoken by crores of people but some are tarnishing the image of the language by using "vulgar" words in Bhojpuri songs.

"I will raise the matter of vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs in Parliament and demand for a stringent law against vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs," he said. "I will also discuss with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about setting up a censor board in Uttar Pradesh for films, especially for the Bhojpuri language," he added.

The actor said Gorakhpur will soon become a hub of film shoots. "It is a dream which I and the CM have seen and I am very happy that it is coming true. Gorakhpur will become a film shooting hub, especially for regional cinema like Bhojpuri cinema. Sixty episodes of a web series will be shot here. All the artists will be of Purvanchal in the episodes shot in the city," he said. "I had a discussion with the vice-chancellor of DDU Gorakhpur University and he is planning to open an acting and film making institute," the MP said.

Earlier, after raking up the issue of drug smuggling and consumption of drugs in Bollywood in Parliament, Ravi Kishan allegedly started receiving death threats from his critics. Then, earlier this month, the BJP MP announced that the UP government has provided him with Y+ security and thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, adding that he will continue to raise his voice for the people.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, he said, "I want to thank Yogi Adityanath Maharaj Ji for providing me with Y+ security. I knew that when I had raised the issue of the drug cartel in Parliament, this would become a movement and I would get threats for my life. I told this to the Chief Minister and also wrote a letter to him." The Gorakhpur MP said that the BJP takes care of all its members and "that is proved today."

Ravi Kishan said that he is not afraid if Hindi films are not offered to him anymore as he will continue to "raise his voice". "They can threaten me but cant silence my voice. If I don't get Hindi films, I will make Bhojpuri films or will come up with something else. I also want to say that I will make a film on drugs," he said.

