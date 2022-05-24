Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi & Other Celebs React To Dhanush's 1st Look From 'The Gray Man'

Dhanush's first look from the upcoming action thriller The Gray Man has not only sent fans drooling over him, but also saw fellow Indian celebrities lauding his intense avatar. The Anthony and Joe Russo directorial which marks the Atrangi Re star's Hollywood debut features trailblazing global stars like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas among others.

Makers dropped the first look posters of the cast ahead of the project's trailer release, with Dhanush looking fierce as he seemingly stands in the middle of a war zone. His look received praises from the likes of Ranveer Singh, and Huma Qureshi among others.

Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi react to Dhanush's first look from The Gray Man

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, May 23, the Kolaveri Di crooner shared the poster, which had the words "Lethal Force" written on it as Dhanush looked on intently. In the caption, he mentioned, "The gray man trailer from Tom. (sic)"

Take a look:

Reacting to it, Ranveer Singh dropped a trail of fire emoticons, while Huma also praised him. Elli Avram wrote "wow". Meanwhile, fans cheered for Dhanush, dropping comments like "You man!! keep going (sic)", "waiting Thalaiva (sic)", and "Dhanush Anna" among others.

For the unversed, The Gray Man is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney and revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. While Ryan Gosling stars as Gentry, Chris will appear as Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of Gentry. The film also stars Regé-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, and Billy Bob Thornton among others in pivotal roles. Following a limited release on 15 July 2022, the movie will premiere on Netflix on 22 July 2022.

The movie's official synopsis reads: “The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”

(Image: @ranveersingh/@iamhumaq/@dhanushkraja/Instagram)