'RARA' On Prime Video: Actor Suriya Watches His Own Film, Pens Overwhelming Note For Fans

Actor Suriya penned an overwhelming note for fans as he watched his latest production Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum (RARA) that released on Amazon Prime Video on September 24.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of him watching RARA on the streaming platform. “This Gem filled our hearts, hoping it will fill your’s too!! I’m proud of the energy & effort our new team has put in!! RARA is out now on @PrimeVideoIN," he wrote alongside the photo while sharing the news of the film's release.

About Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum

RARA is directed by Arisil Moorthy and stars an ensemble cast including Vani Bhojan, Ramya Pandian, Mithun Manickam, and Vadivel Murugan. The story depicts the life of a 35-year-old farmer Kunnimuthu and his wife Veerayi, who lose their two bulls. The streaming platform has described the film as a social satire themed around a village and its oddities, offering a heady mix of humour and drama replete with human emotions.

Recently, the all-new song Kaasu was released by Amazon Prime Video, sharing glimpses into the film. The video clip also featured some behind-the-scenes shots while describing what went on in the making of the song. The song was crooned by Bamba Bakya and was composed by the debutant music director Krishh.

RARA is the first of the four films that Suriya’s 2D Entertainment has signed with Amazon Prime Video. Other films that will release on the platform are Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe, and Oh My doG. It is being said that all the four films deal with social issues reflecting on the times we live in.

He took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote, "Dear all! Four beautiful stories will be told every month, starting September! Need all your wishes and support! Stay safe!!"

Earlier, while releasing the much-awaited RARA's trailer, Suriya had mentioned that he believes the team has made a 'strong' film. "Every film should entertain & make an impact, I believe this new team has made a strong one. Hope you like it!" he captioned his post.

(Image: ACTORSURIYA/INSTA)