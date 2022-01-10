Rashmika Mandanna Admits She Is A BTS Fan, Says 'I Listen, I Dance... Just Don't Post'

The South Korean boy band BTS has taken the world by storm with their super hit record-breaking tracks and quirky moves. While the entire world is grooving to the songs of the band, South actor Rashmika Mandanna recently admitted she is also a BTS fan. The actor further mentioned she not only listens to songs but also dances to them.

Rashmika Mandanna recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram handle to ask her fans to suggest her something to do on Sunday, January 10, 2022. On her IG stories, she wrote, "Have anything in mind?" sharing a radiant selfie. One of her fans suggested she listen to BTS' songs, dance to them and post on social media. The fan wrote, "Listen to BTS songs and dance to BTS. Post on social media." In her reply, the Pushpa actor revealed she is a fan of the band. Sharing a cute sticker, she wrote, "I listen.. I dance.. just don't post."

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram presence

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most celebrated actors in the South industry. The actor also enjoys a massive Instagram following of 27.1 million. She is an active social media user and often interacts with her fans through her handle. The actor's latest post saw some snaps from a photoshoot. In the photos, the actor was seen wearing a white turtleneck sleeveless top underneath a beige pantsuit. Sharing the stunning pictures, she wrote, "Trying different kinds of poses.. is it working?"

In her first post of the new year 2022, Rashmika shared a sunkissed picture of her standing by a poolside. The actor looked gorgeous in a white coloured printed dress. Via the caption, she wished her fans a happy new year.

The Mission Majnu star bid adieu to 2021 by posting a highlight of the entire year. The actor's video began with her jumping from a cliff into a river, then followed by several pictures. Sharing the video, the South star wrote, "Since this is something I’ve been seeing a lot on Instagram.. I felt like I wanted to do it tooo.. Here’s how my 2021 went..I did tooooo much in 2021 I’ve realised and I can’t be more happier about it.. Thankyou you guys for making my 2021 look like this.."

Image: Instagram/@rashmikamandanna/@bts.bighitofficial