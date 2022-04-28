Rashmika Mandanna, Kangana & More Divas Send Warm Birthday Wishes To 'gorgeous' Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a fan following of millions. In her acting career of over a decade, the actor has delivered some ace performances and has won her fans' hearts. As the KaathuVaakula Rendu Kaadhal star rang into her 35th birthday today, her fans cannot keep calm. She is receiving immense love and warm wishes from her fans around the world. On her special day, several divas of the entire film industry, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kangana Ranaut, Kajal Aggarwal and more sent their best to the actor.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna share a close bond. The two divas are often seen praising and supporting each other on social media. On Samantha's special day, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of the Family Man 2 star and wrote, "Happy birthday stunner." "Love and only love for you," she added.

Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have also been seen praising each other on the internet. The Bollywood diva has often extended support to Samantha. Taking to her IG, Kangana called Samantha a "gorgeous, talented hottie" to wish her a happy birthday.

South divas pen heartfelt wishes for Samantha

New-mommy Kajal Aggarwal sent her heartwarming wishes to Samantha on her birthday. Sharing a picture of the Ye Maaya Chesave star, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY SAM! STAY BLESSED AND HAVE THE BEST YEAR YET! LOTS OF LOVE." Tamannaah Bhatia also penned a sweet note for Samantha and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dearest." "Have a great year ahead and keep shining," she added. Anupama Parameswaran called Samantha "Wonder Woman" and penned praise for the latter's birthday. She shared Samnath'a new look from her upcoming film Shakuntalam and wrote, "YOU ARE A PERFECT EXAMPLE OF HARDWORK AND DETERMINATION SAM! KEEP US INSPIRED AS ALWAYS HAPPY BIRTHDAY WONDER WOMAN."

Kiara Advani, Sophie Choudry send their love to Samantha

Kiara Advani and Sophie Choudry showered Samantha with praise on her birthday. Kiara Advani took to her IG stories and wrote, "Happy birthday to the supremely talented and absolutely stunning @samantharuthoprabhuoffl." "May this year be your bestest yet. Lots of love always!" she added. On the other hand, Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday you gorgeous, supremely talented, inspiring woman! Wish you all the adventures, happiness, success in the world."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl/@rashmika_mandanna/@kanganaranaut