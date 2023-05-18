Pushpa 2: Fahadh Faasil Wraps Up Key Schedule Of Allu Arjun Starrer

Pushpa 2: The Rule, has taken the nation by storm with the first look featuring the pan-India star, Allu Arjun, also known as Pushparaj. As the excitement among the masses reaches its peak, the shooting of the film is in full swing. In a recent reveal, the filmmakers have released a behind-the-scenes still from the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The recently revealed BTS still features Fahadh Faasil, a well-known actor celebrated for his exceptional roles and performances, alongside director Sukumar, known as the Maestro. In the image, they can be seen deeply engrossed in a discussion about a scene from the film. Fahadh, who gained immense popularity for his portrayal of inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa: The Rise, is expected to add more intensity to the character in this sequel. The actor has recently wrapped up an extensive shoot schedule for his part.

About Pushpa Franchise

Pushpa has become one of the biggest brands in the Indian film industry. The dialogues and songs from the franchise have become a part of pop culture, creating a sensation. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances. The film is being produced by the renowned production house, Mythri Movie Makers.

The BTS still from the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule has created a buzz among fans and has further heightened the anticipation surrounding the film. As the shoot gathers steam and progresses, audiences can look forward to more updates and glimpses from the production team, building up to the much-awaited release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Stay tuned for more exciting news and updates about the film as the team continues to work on bringing this highly anticipated sequel to life on the silver screen.