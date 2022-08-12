Rashmika Mandanna Reveals 'tough' Choices She Makes For Her Endless Fitness Journey

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the leading stars in the South industry. The actor has a plethora of films in her kitty and millions of fan following. Despite her busy schedule, Rashmika Mandanna never misses her workout routine and makes sure to exercise regularly. As the actor often treats her fans with glimpses of her workout, she recently shared a post-workout mirror selfie and revealed the tough choices that she has to make to stay fit.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a stunning mirror selfie. In the picture, the actor hid her face with her phone and wore a black sports bra with matching shorts. The actor's pet dog Aura photobombed from behind a candle stand. As the Pushpa star flaunted her fit physique, she revealed that she has to make some hard eating choices to stay fit. She wrote, "To eat sweets or not.. some tough choices to make when you are on an endless fitness journey."

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna gave a sneak peek of her day with her pets, a dog named Aura, and a cat named Snow. The actor took to her IG stories and shared some adorable pictures with her pets. Sharing a selfie with Aura, Rashmika wrote, "Aura smiles for you.. It's been a while my baby." As she shared a selfie with Snow, she penned, "Me: Snow say hi.. Snow: get away from me human!"

The actor then dropped a collage of adorable pictures of her pets taking a nap. She penned, "How my morning looked." "But I got to say.. they sleep like little logs.. I actually have to put some extra effort there to wake them up." "I've definitely trained them well," she further joked.

On Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the romance drama Sita Ramam. The actor played a tremendous role in the movie and was loved by all. She is now all set to make her Hindi debut with the upcoming film Mission Majnu which also stars Sidharth Malhotra. Mandanna also has Goodbye and Animal in her kitty. Apart from these, Rashmika Mandanna will star opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule and Vijay-starrer Varisu.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna