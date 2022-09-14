Rashmika Mandanna Says She's Grateful For Her Work Despite Being Tired Of Travelling

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most celebrated actors in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. After entertaining the audience with many of her blockbuster films, the actor is now all set to make her Hindi debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan with the upcoming family entertainer 'Goodbye'. As Rashmika is currently juggling several projects, she is travelling more often. The Pushpa star recently penned a note about how she is tired of travelling yet is grateful for her work.

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a massive following of over 33.2 million on Instagram and often shares her thoughts with her fans. The actor, who recently jetted off from Mumbai to an unknown destination, penned a note about how she is grateful for her work. Rashmika shared a magnificent picture of a city from her flight and mentioned that she is tired of travelling. However, the actor wrote that she is reminded of the love she receives from the audience every time she sees such a view of the city, which motivates her to work harder.

Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "Am I tired (of) travelling so much for work? - Yes! But screw that.. not everyone here know me but I do get so much love and blessings from at least half of these homes and ill work harder for them if needed (red hearted)." "And I get reminded about this, each time when I see this..(red hearted) how cool! So grateful (red heart)," the Dear Comrade star added.

On Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Mandanna was last seen playing the role of Afreen in the romance drama Sita Ramam. The actor is now all set to make her Hindi debut with the upcoming film Goodbye. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie will also see Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and Ashish Vidyarthi. Apart from this, the actor also has two more Hindi projects - Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule. She will also share the screen space with Vijay in Varisu.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna