Rashmika Mandanna, Shaakuntalam Star Dev Mohan Are All Smiles As They Announce New Film

Shaakuntalam actor Dev Mohan took to his Instagram handle earlier today to announce his next cinematic venture. Mohan revealed that he will be starring in Dream Warrior Pictures' second-ever Telugu production, Rainbow, starring Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will also be seen playing Dushyanta in Shakuntalam, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which releases later this month.

Dev Mohan shares the news

Dev Mohan took to his Instagram to share several images featuring himself and his leading lady Rashmika Mandanna at the Annapurna Studios. The two were presumably there for a formal puja performed to kick-start the film. The images show Dev Mohan dressed traditionally in a yellow kurta set paired with a similar shawl. Rashmika complimented his outfit in a pastel pink floral suit set herself. Dev Mohan captioned his post, "My next ! #Rainbow @rashmika_mandanna looking forward to embark this colorful journey with you !".

All about Rainbow

Rainbow promises to be a romantic fantasy that will be made from the perspective of the girl. Rashmika's role is allegedly her most mature character yet. As per director Shantharuban, the film will be both sentimental as well as enthralling. Rashmika herself sounded excited for the film as she shared how this is the first time she will star in a film where the story will be conveyed from the perspective of the girl.

She said, "I am so so excited to bring this character alive for all of you. rainbow is definitely such a movie that will both entertain and excite you...the journey of the audience with the girl is going to be a crazy ride so buckle up all, this is going to be a fun ride".

Rainbow, directed by Shantharuban will commence its shoot from 7 April this year. Produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu along with the Dream Warrior Pictures banner, the film has roped in Justin Prabhakaran as the music director, KM Bhaskaran as the director of photography and E Sangathamizan as the editor.

Rainbow is Dream Warrior Pictures' second Telugu production after Oke Oka Jeevitham. The production house shared its vote of confidence on the film being able to appeal to audiences across age groups through the country.

