When Allu Arjun Posed With The Mayor Of New York In His Signature Pushpa Style

Allu Arjun has been in the headlines since his poster from his upcoming film Pushpa 2 was unveiled on Friday (Apr 7). In the poster, Allu Arjun can be seen in Ardhanarishvara (Lord who is half female) attire. Coated in blue paint, the south star is wearing a red saree, adorned with garlands, earrings, bangles, and rings. Ahead of the much anticipated Pushpa 2 release, we revisit the time Allu Arjun taught the New York City’s mayor his signature Pushpa pose.

Arjun was in New York as a representative of India at one of the most well-known yearly gatherings of the Indian diaspora in the US, called the India Day Parade. The actor met city’s mayor Eric Adams at the event and taught him the hand signature of Pushpa Raj, his character from the film Pushpa: The Rise. The actor shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City . Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggede Le ! @ericadamsfornyc @nycmayorsoffice.”

More about Allu Arjun's Pushpa

Allu Arjun played the role of Pushpa Raj, a former labourer who rose to become a red sandalwood mafia, in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film became the top earner worldwide in the months following the third wave of the pandemic. Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Now, the second part, Pushpa: The Rule will pick up directly after the events of the first film. It features a showdown between Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna will also reprise her role as Srivalli in the film.