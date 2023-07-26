Rashmika Mandanna Shares Photo With Vijay Deverakonda Amid Breakup Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been in the news separately owing to the ambitious spate of projects both are associated with. Together, the two have been making many waves owing to sustained reports of them being romantically involved - or not. Amid this, the actress has gone ahead and posted a throwback picture with her alleged beau.

3 things you need to know

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have starred together in films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

Rashmika is currently shooting for pan-India project Pushpa 2, in which she stars opposite Allu Arjun.

Vijay is currently gearing up for upcoming film Kushi, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Rashmika Mandanna shares throwback photo with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to share a picture commemorating the 4-year anniversary of Dear Comrade. The picture featured Rashmika, Bharat Kamma and Vijay Deverakonda in a casual selfie. Bharat Kamma is the director of 2019 release Dear Comrade.

(Rashmika Mandanna commemorates 4 years of Dear Comrade | Image: rashmika_mandanna/Instagram)

The adjoining caption with the photo saw the Pushpa 2 actress calling the film one of her most special collaborations. She wrote, "A film that'll always remain special to me. #4yearsofdearcomrade @bharatkamma @thedeverakonda Thankyou." This development comes amid rumours of Rashmika and Vijay having allegedly broken up.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have never acknowledged their relationship

Rashmika and Vijay have neither confirmed nor denied being romantically involved at any point. Only last month, the two were spotted on what appeared to be a lunch date at a restaurant in Banjara Hills. Not just this, the two also brought in the New Year's together at Maldives. Despite their recent lunch date, it is worth noting that Deverakonda skipped a birthday wish this year for the actress - something which he has been religiously doing since their acquaintance in 2018.