Vijay Deverakonda Wraps Shoot For Kushi, Cuts Cake With Crew | Watch

The makers of Kushi announced the wrap of the film on Saturday. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles and is slated to release in theatres on September 1. Now, the images from the wrap party are going viral.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

The romantic comedy tells the love story of an army officer and a girl hailing from Kashmir.

It’s a wrap for Kushi

Mythri Movie Makers shared photos from the wrap party of Kushi featuring lead actor Vijay Deverakonda, director Shiva Nirvana and other crew members. In the images, the actor can be seen standing beside the director as he announced the wrap of the movie.

The makers also shared a video in the same post, in which the actor after a loud cheer and applause could be seen going ahead to cut a cake. The caption read, "It is a wrap for #Kushi Post-production in full swing In cinemas on 1st September 2023 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam."

Kushi marks Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha's second collaboration

Kushi has been in the production stage for the past two years. Its shoot has been affected due to Samantha's diagnosis of myositis. However, after taking treatment for the same, she returned to the sets to begin filming for the final portion of the film.

This film will mark the second collaboration between Vijay and Samantha after Mahanati (2018). Apart from them, other actors in the film include the likes of Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Venezuela Kishore, Rohini, Lakshmi, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, Sharanya Pradeep, and Rahul Ramakrishna.

Kushi will give reference to the Tamil movie of the same name starring Vijay and Jyothika that was released back in 2000. The movie has been scheduled to release on September 1, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages.