Vijay, Pooja Hegde Match Steps On Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma In Throwback Video

Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay were last seen together in Beast (2022). The actioner was a box office hit, earning approximately Rs 250 crore in its lifetime collections. On the occasion of her co-star's birthday, Pooja shared a throwback photo from the sets of Beast in which they matched moves on Allu Arjun's hit song Butta Bomma.

3 things you need to know

Pooja wished Vijay on his birthday and shared a fun throwback video.

Vijay grooved to Allu Arjun's hit song Butta Bomma.

Vijay's Leo is his next film while rumours are rife that he may enter politics.

Pooja Hegde's special birthday wish for Beast co-star

In the throwback video shared, Pooja and Vijay grooved to the title track of the former and Allu Arjun’s hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Wishing Thalapathy, she captioned the video, “Just this little gem on my phone from the sets of Beast.” They recreated the hook step of Butta Bomma in the clip and were accompanied by a couple of fans.

Vijay seemed to be in a joyous mood and was elated dancing with his little fans. In the backdrop, crew members were present, indicating that the video was shot on the set of Beast when it was being filmed.

Wishes pour in for Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay celebrated his 49th birthday on June 22. Wishes from industry colleagues poured in on this occasion. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is working with Vijay on his upcoming film Leo, also shared the first look poster for the film. “Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast,” the director wrote. Trisha also dropped a throwback picture with Vijay on social media.

(Lokesh Kanagaraj unveiled Leo's first look on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday | Image: Dir_LokeshKanagaraj/Twitter)

(Trisha and Vijay in a throwback photo)

Meanwhile, Venkat Prabhu, Sanjay Dutt, director Atlee, Vamshi Paidipally, Anirudh Ravichander, composer S Thaman and Gopichandh Malineni sent out their best wishes to Vijay on his birthday.