Rashmika Mandanna To Die In Allu Arjun Starrer Pushpa: The Rule? Photo Goes Viral

Rashmika Mandanna will be back as Srivalli in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule. While fans are eagerly waiting for this movie to release, a photo of Rashmika has surfaced online which caused a stir. In the picture, the actress appeared to have died and her funeral procession was underway.

It was unclear if the particular scene was from Pushpa 2 or not. However, fans were quick to speculate that Srivalli will most probably die in the film. A few months back it was reported that in a face-off between Bhanwar Singh Shekawat and Pushpa Raj, Srivalli will die. This new picture just came after the makers confirmed that Fahadh Faasil has completed a crucial part of the movie. Check the picture below.

Fahadh Faasil completes key schedule of Pushpa 2

A few days ago, the makers shared a still of Fahadh Faasil alongside the filmmaker Sukumar. Sharing the photo, the production house wrote, "A key schedule of #Pushpa2TheRule completed with 'Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat' aka #FahadhFaasil. This time he will return with vengeance." Soon after, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. "Sir, you are simply great. You are the university of acting," wrote a fan. Check the tweet below.

About Pushpa Franchise

Pushpa created a sensation across the globe following its release. Pushpa was a success. The entire cast and crew have started gearing up for the second part titled Pushpa: The Rule. The film is helmed by none other than Sukumar and will star Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. Meanwhile, it will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers.