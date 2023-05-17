Rashmika Mandanna Wins Hearts After She Does THIS At A Crowded Event

Rashmika Mandanna was left in shock after her bodyguard mercilessly pushed away a fan trying to click a selfie with her. A video of the incident has been making the rounds on the Internet, wherein the Pushpa actress was seen making her way out of an event venue. However, several fans thronged to the venue to click pictures with the actress and went berserk to catch her attention.

In the clip, Rashmika was seen smiling at the camera while the bodyguards kept clearing the way for her. Within moments, a fan came rushing towards the actress to click a selfie, following which her bodyguard brutally tossed him away. The actress tried to stop him and seemed worried as she proceeded further.

However, the next time a little fan tried to chase Rashmika for a selfie, she stopped and posed with a bright smile. Amid the massive crowd of fans mobbing her, she remained calm and showcased a sweet gesture toward the young girl. The Goodbye actress was seen wearing an off-white traditional ensemble with minimal makeup and jewellery. Check out the video below:

About Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for her film titled Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film is helmed by Arjun Reddy fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Some parts of the film have already been shot in Delhi. Besides this project, the actress will be reuniting with Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun for the sequel of Pushpa. Rashmika also has a film titled Rainbow on her bucket list. She will be sharing the screen with Dev Mohan in the film. Reportedly, she will be working on a project named Chhava and it will star a National Award-winning actor. Chhava will most probably be a pan-Indian mythological movie about the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal will star in the film.