Writer Ratnakar Matkari Passes Away At 81; Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Offers Condolences

Veteran Marathi writer and playwright Ratnakar Matkari passed away in the later hours of Sunday due to the complications of Coronavirus. Considered as one of the most dominant forces to have influenced the Marathi literature, Ratnakar Matkari was tested coronavirus positive last week and was admitted at a hospital in suburban Marol, where the veteran breathed his last.

In a report by news agency PTI, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, ''We have lost a precious gem from the world of literature. He wrote for children and for grown-ups as well. His immense contribution in various forms such as plays, short stories, novels has enriched the world of Marathi literature.''

Ratnakar Matkari's career

Presented in 1955 on All India Radio in Mumbai, Ratnakar Matkari's one-act play, Wedi Manase, received immense popularity among fans, which was followed by Pahuni the next year at another venue. Ratnakar Matkari worked as a columnist for newspapers and magazines in the 1970s and has authored the column Soneri Savalya in Apale Mahanagar for four years. Ratnakar Mtakari reportedly has 98 successful gigs under his belt, which includes 33 plays, 8 collections of his one-act plays, 18 books of short stories, 3 novels, a book of poems for children, and 14 plays and three collections of plays for children. Ratnakar Matkari received immense fame for his works like ''Gudha Katha'' and several mystery books for adults.

Coronavirus in India:

With more than 90,900 positive Coronavirus cases, India remains a COVID-19 hotbed in Asia, followed by China. Mumbai city of Maharashtra remains the worst-affected region in the country with more than 14,900 cases, followed by Ahmedabad and Delhi, which have reported nearly 6,500 and 9,300 cases respectively. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications, more than 2,800 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country. Recently, the Government of India extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31st, however, with ease of restriction in non-hot zone areas.

