Maha CM Uddhav Requests Deployment Of Central Forces To Provide Rest To Police: Sources

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested the deployment of central police forces in the state in the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per sources. He reportedly observed that such a move would provide relief to the police personnel in Maharashtra who are working without any rest. Incidentally, Thackeray in his address to the residents of Maharashtra on May 8 had hinted at the possibility of the state government seeking additional forces from the Centre to ensure that the overworked police personnel can take rest in rotation. However, on that occasion, he had dismissed the rumour about the Indian Army taking charge of Mumbai city to control the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Read: Centre Expresses Concern At Migrants Walking On Roads, Tracks; Even As Uddhav Govt Allows

Thackeray reportedly opposes lifting the lockdown

Sources revealed that Thackeray also sought monetary assistance for the farmers to tide over the situation. He also reportedly cautioned that migrant workers leaving the state might risk spreading the virus back to their native places. Thereafter, the Maharashtra CM stressed that the migrant workers should be encouraged to stay back and not be forced to leave the state, according to sources. Reportedly, Thackeray called upon the PM to allow more relaxations instead of lifting the lockdown altogether. He also appealed to the Centre for allowing movement of trains for essential services and urged it to operate more long-distance trains for ferrying migrants and stranded people from Maharashtra, sources added.

Read: Maha CM Uddhav Rubbishes Rumours Of Army Taking Charge Of Mumbai, Mourns Aurangabad Mishap

Fadnavis demands free intra-state transport of migrant workers and students

Currently, there are 22,171 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 4,199 patients have recovered while 832 casualties have been reported. Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis demanded the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to provide free bus service to ensure the smooth movement of migrant workers desirous of returning to another district within the state. He contended that this facility should be also extended to students stranded in cities who want to go back to their native place.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray To Be Elected Unopposed To MLC As Congress Caves To Sena, Fields 1 Seat

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Tally At 67,152; PM Modi Talks Exit Strategy With CMs