Raveena Tandon On South's Success Eclipsing Bollywood; 'Just A Phase In Every Industry'

Since the global success of movies like Pushpa, KGF 2 and RRR, the industry is buzzing with debates dubbed as South vs Hindi film industry. Many stars went on record to assert that there is no comparison between the two industries and believed that everyone is part of the Indian cinema. However, the chatter did not die down as many still opine that South films are slowly taking over the industry in the wake of dry spell in theatres for Bollywood ventures.

Joining the debate, seasoned actor Raveena Tandon, who gained massive success in Bollywood in the late 90s, weighed in her opinion by stating, ''It’s just a phase in every industry.'' Interestingly, Tandon is slowly tasting success in the South corner of the country too as her role as Ramika Sen in the global blockbuster KGF Chapter 2 was highly appreciated.

Raveena Tandon weighs in on South films eclipsing Bollywood

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 49-year-old replied to the people who compared the South film industry's success to Bollywood by stating, ''It’s just a phase in every industry.'' The actor argued that the South industry is experimenting with 'different kinds of films' and the same goes for Bollywood. She further reasoned that people hear about every Bollywood release but they seldom hear about every South film that will be releasing that week.

''You hear only about the super successful south films, you don’t hear of every Friday when one south film must be released. We don’t know the fate of the film,'' she added. Tandon also responded to the people arguing about what is right and wrong in the industry by simply stating, ''Everything is right till it just goes right,'' she further added that her logic is that people are aware of every Hindi film.

The Dilwale actor opined that 'RRR' and 'KGF' are 'ballpark figures' and argued that Bollywood has also 'done well' when we compare the two Hindi films' businesses. She further added that perhaps a few other Hindi films will 'become super-duper hits.' ''There’s no comparison, there’s no competition,'' the actor added. Additionally, she also urged the audience to count every film under 'Indian film' and rhetorically asked, ''If our audience is pan India, then what North, South, East-West divide?''

The open ending of KGF Chapter 2 left a huge hint on the future role of Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen in the third instalment. The makers are yet to officially disclose any details of the venture.

