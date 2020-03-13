Raveena Tandon Schools US Broadcaster For Ignorant Description Of 'Namaste'

Raveena Tandon in a tweet corrected an International media publication when they called 'namaste', a 'prayer-like gesture' as used by UK’s Prince Charles during one of his public events.

Raveena Tandon slams International publication

Sharing a video of Prince Charles, the media publication had tweeted, “Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead of greeting guests at the Prince’s Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern.” Quoting the ABC tweet, Raveena wrote, “It’s a “Namaste”. Do some homework"

READ: Fan Compliments Raveena Tandon Saying 'Fab At 45', Actor Politely Corrects Him

Raveena is not the only Indian celebrity advocating namaste for greeting people. Priyanka Chopra has also championed the Indian traditional way of greeting. Priyanka shared a montage of herself posing for a namaste and wrote on Instagram, “It’s all about the Namaste- An old but also a new way to greet people in a time of change around the world. Please stay safe everyone!”.

READ: Raveena Tandon Did THIS When Passengers On Flight Were Annoyed Over Missing Pilot; Watch

Coronavirus outbreak

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has crossed 80, including the death of a 76-year-old man in Karnataka, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The man from Kalaburagi had recently returned from Saudi Arabia. "His sample has been confirmed for #COVID19", Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said on Thursday.

READ: Trump Set To Sign $8.3B Bill To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

Over 130,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide, with over 4900 succumbing, the most being in China's Hubei province where the disease is believed to have originated. South Korea, Japan, Italy are among the countries which are also severely hit. India reported its first Coronavirus death on March 11, with the confirmed count now above 80. Countries have initiated lockdowns & visa revocations; companies are taking preventive measures to protect employees; and global events have been postponed

READ: Raveena Tandon Hops Into Auto To Attend Niece's Mehndi, Records Sweet Chat With 'saviour'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.