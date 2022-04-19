Raveena Tandon Spots 'KGF 2' Fans While Watching IPL Game With Sanjay Dutt; Watch

KGF Chapter 2 has created a massive buzz across the country. Post the release, the Yash starrer has smashed several records in the Hindi belt as it has entered the Rs 200 crore club within 5 days of its release. Overall, KGF 2 has also reportedly crossed the Rs 400-crore club across India. The film also crossed the ₹500 Cr mark globally as it has earned a massive sum of ₹ 551.83 Cr across all languages. The magnum opus also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Raveena Tandon enjoys IPL match with Sanjay Dutt

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon, who essays the role of Prime Minister in KGF Chapter 2, has shared some glimpses on her Instagram handle from the stadium as she could be seen enjoying an IPL match with co-star Sanjay Dutt, who also marked his South-Indian debut with KGF 2. The post shared by the actor sees her and the Munna Bhai MBBS fame wearing RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) jerseys. The first video features Raveena doing hair flips while enjoying the match, while in the second clip, she is waving hands at her fans sitting in the stadium.

Fans raise KGF 2 posters at the stadium

Another video shared by the Aranyak star sees fans raising posters of KGF 2 in between the match. Talking about her role with the anchor, Raveena said, "It was easy for me to transform into the get up of the Prime Minister as I just had to wear a cotton saree and for that, it just needed 10 minutes." Dutt said, "shoot was tough because of the locations, smoke and many other things including makeup." She captioned her post, "All about tonight! Cmon @royalchallengersbangalore! #kgfchapter2 #monsterhits"

Earlier, in the day, Raveena shared a video on Instagram that also included a glimpse of audience members enjoying the film on the big screen and throwing coins at the screen. The actor captioned the post, "After a long time seeing coins flying on to the screen! #flashingsilver ! Bts- #kgf2 last day , last shot! And it’s a rage …. Thank you for the love ❤️ #sweetmememories ♥️ @prashanthneel @bhuvanphotography #kirtan #ramikasen #ghuskemaarenge".