Ravi Kishan Trends On Twitter As Fans Wish Bhojpuri Star A "happy Birthday"

Ravi Kishan is a popular actor who has prominently worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema. The actor-turned-politician was born on July 17, 1969, and celebrates his 51st birthday today. On the special occasion, fans of the Bhojpuri superstar started trending #ravikishan on Twitter as they wished their favourite entertainer. Check out their wishes and read to know more.

Also Read | Ravi Kishan's Inspiring Journey from A Bhojpuri Actor To Member Of Parliament

Ravi Kishan's fans wish him a happy birthday

Happy birthday 💐 #ravikishan ji — Prem Singh (NikashSingh) 🇮🇳 (@PremNikash) July 17, 2020

Happy bday to one of best actors who traveled long way from bhojpuri industry to bollywood and south industry to. You did it all on just by your acting.#ravikishan — shubham maurya (@shubhammaurya9) July 17, 2020

Many Happy Returns of the Day Bhojpuri Superstar #RaviKishan Ji



May you live well.



Wishing you a very #HappyBirthdayRaviKishan Ji — I A K (@its_IAK) July 17, 2020

Also Read | Ravi Kishan Demands Death Penalty For Those Behind Elephant’s Death In Kerala

Ravi Kishan has been quite active on Twitter in past months. He thanked a number of people who wished him a happy birthday. Have a look at some of his tweets thanking people who wished him on this special occasion.

Also Read | Ravi Kishan Makes Controversial Remarks Over CAB, Then Says The 'Protesters Have Gone Mad'

Ravi Kishan was born to Pt. Shayam Narayan Shukla and Jadavati Devi in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, India. His birth name is Ravindra Shyamnarayana Sukla. His father lives in his hometown in Kerakat Tehsil, Jaunpur District. It is a small village situated at the border of Varanasi in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Ravi Kishan made his acting debut in 1992 with the Hindi-language film Pitambar. He later made his debut in South Industry with Tamil film Monisha En Monalisa in 1999. The actor appeared in Bhojpuri film Saiyaan Hamar in 2003. Ravi has also worked in Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and Gujarati movies.

Also Read | Ravi Kishan: BJP With 'Maha Yuti' Will Have A Historic Victory

Ravi Kishan is well-known for his role as Rameshwar in Tere Naam (2003) starring Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla. He has appeared in other Hindi projects like Aan: Men at Work, Phir Hera Pheri, Luck, Raavan, Agent Vinod and more. He has also dubbed Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the third film into Bhojpuri.

Ravi Kishan was a contestant of Bigg Boss in 2006, the first season of the popular reality show. It was hosted by Arshad Warsi and Ravi became the second runner up. In 2012, he participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5.

Ravi Kishan has an interesting line-up of upcoming projects. It includes Kannada film Roberrt, Hindi film Boondi Raita and two Bhojpuri ventures, Radhe and Sabse Bada Champion. Work on the movies is currently on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.