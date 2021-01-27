Ravi Teja Shares The First Look Of His Highly Anticipated 'Khiladi'; Fans Praise The Actor

Telugu movie star Ravi Teja, who is still basking in the success of his previous movie Krack, recently revealed the first glimpse of his new and much-awaited film Khiladi. The actor took to Twitter and Instagram to share on Republic Day, which was also the ocassion of his 53rd birthday. Fans have been going gaga and were sending heartwarming birthday wishes to him all day.

Khiladi first look

Ravi Teja shared a poster of his upcoming film on his Twitter and Instagram accounts with a cute message in response to his fans and all the 'love' they have been giving him. The Khiladi first look doesn't seem to have disappointed the fans, who are excited about the film. The film also stars Dimple Hayathi, Keshav Deepak and Meenakshi Chaudhary and is directed by Ramesh Verma.

The first look shows actor Ravi Teja walking through a cloud of smoke and towards three cars which he looks like he is about to destroy with some kind of giant hammer. Although this does not give much insight into the movie, it does tell fans that Teja's character is going to be badass. The viral first look video already has over a million views. Take a look at the post and the video below.

Ravi Teja's Khiladi received instant praise from fans once the first look was revealed. While fans loved Ravi Teja in the first look, they seemed to also enjoy the Background music (BGM) used in the 30-second video. The highly anticipated movie is said to be a total fan pleaser.

More About Ravi Teja's Khiladi

Khiladi has already released in Hyderabad and is set to release in the summer everywhere else. Telegu superstar Ravi Teja is set to play a double role in the upcoming film with Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the two female leads. The Khiladi first look video doesn't reveal anything about the plot, it does, however, have a 'happy birthday' message for the Telegu actor and has a tagline below it that says 'Play smart'.

Ravi Teja's movies are generally loved by all of his fans, as proven by his latest success in Krack. The Telugu superstar who is often called the "Mass Maharaja" by his fans has given a number of great hits. Some of his popular movies include Krack, Bengal Tiger, Neninthe and so on.

