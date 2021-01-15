'Krack' Movie's Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

Krack, directed by Gopichand Malineni, made it to theatres last weekend on January 9, 2021, and has been garnering massive praise from audiences. The movie produced by B. Madhu under the Saraswathi Films Division banner and is based on real incidents that took place in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Take a look at the cast of the action film.

Krack movie's cast

Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja plays the lead role of CI Potharaju Veera Shanker in the movie. The actor has been a part of over 50 films in his career of 30 years so far and is famous for being a part of action-comedy movies, being one of the highest-paid and successful actor of the Telugu industry. He has won the Nandi Special Jury Award for his performance in the movies Nee Kosam and Khadgam and then Nandi Award for Best Actor in 2008 for Nenithe.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan plays the role of Kalyani in Krack. She is one of the most sought after female actors in the South Indian film industry since she made her debut with the movie Luck. She is also a playback singer and some of her latest works include in the short film Devi, Yaara and Putham Pudhu Kaalai. She will also be a part of Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Sarathkumar plays the role of Jayamma in the movie. The actor has been a part of several Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu flicks since her debut in the Tamil flick Podaa Podi in 2012, wherein she played a London-based dancer. Her works in Vikram Vedha was also critically acclaimed and got her nominated for Best Supporting Actress Category at the South Filmfare Awards.

Samuthirakani

Samuthirakani plays the role of Kataari Krishna in the movie. The actor has appeared in several Malayalam and Telugu films throughout his career and is also a director. The actor is best known for his performance in Subramaniapuram, Easan Saattai, Oppam and Visaranai, of which the latter got him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2016.

