Ravi Teja's 'Krack' Emerges Superhit At The Box Office, Know How Much It Earned This Week

Krack is a Telugu language action film that released on January 9, 2021, and has Gopichand Malineni at its helm. Krack cast has South superstar Ravi Teja as CI Potharaju Veera Shanker, in the lead role and Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite him. Produced by B. Madhu under the Saraswathi Films Division banner, it is based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Read on to know about the film's box office collections.

Krack Box Office collections

Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram to share the review of Ravi Teja's Krack and called it a smash hit. He posted a picture of Krack's poster and added, "Sankranti winner Krack'' and added the caption, " Despite pandemic scare...â­ Despite multiple new releases during the #Sankranti festival...â­ Despite 50% seating capacity...#Telugu film #Krack emerges winner in #Telugu states... #RaviTeja and director #GopichandhMalineni's third outing is a SMASH HIT." You can see Taran Adarsh's post here.

Fan reactions on Taran Adarsh's post

Taran Adarsh's post received more than 8k likes and fans bombarded the comments section with praises for Ravi Teja, his performance, and the film overall. While one Instagram user wrote, "Raviteja craze will never vanish. he's forever â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥", another person commented saying that it is a super hit movie. You can see some of the comments on Taran Adarsh's Instagram post here.

According to a report by Filmfare, two South Indian films were at loggerheads during the Sankranti festival, which are Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Ravi Teja's Krack. The latter proved to be a bigger hit and grossed over Rs 23.15 crores within just eight days of its release, and surpassed its Rs. 16.50 crores investment to gain a profit of 140%.

The plot of the action film revolves around P. Veera Shankar, portrayed by Ravi Teja, who is an Andhra-based circle inspector, known for eliminating criminals with his signature policing style. When Shankar is appointed in Ongole, a notorious gangster Katari Krishna commits a spine-chilling murder and angers Shankar, which leads to the rivalry between Shankar and Katari.

