Ravi Teja Starrer Eagle Eyes Sankranti 2024 Release, Makers Share First Look

The first look of the Ravi Teja starrer Eagle has been revealed by the makers. The film, helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Gattamneni, is slated for a Sankranti release next year. Eagle marks Ravi Teja's second collaboration with People Media Factory post the wild-success of Dhamaka.

The film has already gone on floors with Ravi Teja having committed dates for the same. Eagle is currently in the midst of its Hyderabad schedule. Eagle is being touted as a larger project than Ravi Teja's Dhamaka which has already established high expectations for the film.

A glimpse of Ravi Teja's Eagle



The expected release date of the film was announced along side a brief glimpse which established the tone and tenor of the film. Ravi Teja can be expected to be seen in an earthy role with a larger-than-life persona. The 'Mass Maharaja' can be seen in mutiple avatars through the short glimpse namely a painter and a cotton farmer. The glimpse ends with the actor standing by a lake with only part of his face visible which is when the title of the film is revealed to be Eagle.

More about Eagle

(Ravi Teja in the official poster for Eagle | Image: raviteja_2628/Instagram)



Besides Ravi Teja, the film also stars Anupama Parameshwaran, Navdeep, and Madhubala with Kavya Thapar also holding a notable role. The screenplay for the film has been written by Karthik Gattamneni in collaboration with Manibabu Karanam. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla are stepping in as co-producers. The musical score for Eagle is being composed by Davzand. Eagle appears to be Gattamneni's passion project as the newly minted director is also taking charge of the editing and cinematography.

What's next for Ravi Teja?

(The official poster for Tiger Nageswara Rao | Image: raviteja_2628/Instagram)



Ravi Teja has had a packed couple of years professionally having seen through multiple releases. Most notable of these have been Dhamaka, Ravanasura, Walter Veerayya and Khiladi to name a few. The actor will also be seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao later this year on October 20 in which he essays the role of 'India's biggest thief'.