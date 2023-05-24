Tiger Nageswara Rao First Look Presents Ravi Teja In A Ferocious Avatar | Watch

Ravi Teja, the 'Mass Maharaja' is set to appear in the upcoming pan-India film, Tiger Nageswara Rao. The first look for the film was released on social media on Wednesday. Ravi Teja was seen in a fierce avatar and the first look has build up ample anticipation among the fans, ahead of its October 20 release.

Tiger Nageswara Rao look was shared by Ravi Teja, where he was seen in a gritty and aggressive look. Ravi Teja held a needle in his mouth and appeared to be restrained. Moreover, the poster features a sepia-colour tone, emphasising the dark nature of events that will unfold. Ravi Teja’s piercing gaze complemented the overall tone of the upcoming film.

Ravi Teja said in his tweet that he is welcoming all his fans to “THE TIGER ZONE”. He captioned the post, “Name: NageswaraRao. Village: Stuartpuram ..! Welcoming you all to my zone…THE TIGER ZONE (sic)." Check out the post below.

A concept video for the film was also released in order to give a further glimpse into the film. A voiceover played in the background, “You might have seen a tiger hunting a deer? But have you ever seen a tiger hunting a tiger?” which touched upon the rugged and intense nature of the film. The video also showcased Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj in their roles.

Ravi Teja goes pan-India

Tiger Nageswara Rao, as per the synopsis, is based on the real-life story of a thief with the titular name from Stuvartpuram, Andhra Pradesh. The thief was popular for his style of escaping from the hold of police and imprisonment. The Abhishek Agarwal Arts production house, which is behind trailblazer films such as Karthikeya 2 and The Kashmir Files, is also backing the highly-anticipated film. It has been directed by Vamsee. While the visuals for the film were designed by R Madhie, GV Prakash Kumar has scored for the film.

John Abraham will voice the titular character in the Hindi dubbed version while Dulquer Salmaan, Shiva Rajkumar and Karthi will lend their voices in the Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil versions respectively. Tiger Nageswara Rao will release on October 20, 2023.