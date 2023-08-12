Ravi Teja Starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao's Teaser Release Date Revealed

Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao is making waves throughout the world ahead of its release. A pan-India entry, the anticipation is at an all-time high for the Ravi Teja starrer flick. Moreover, it will mark a massive entry for Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, who first appeared in the series Pop Kaun. Now, the release date for its first trailer has been revealed.

3 things you need to know:

Tiger Nageswara Rao is slated to release on October 20, 2023.

The film features Ravi Teja as the titular character.

It is based on the bandit Nageswara Rao, who made a name for himself in the 70s.

When is Tiger Nageswara Rao teaser releasing?

The first teaser for Tiger Nageswara Rao is now releasing on August 17. In a formal announcement for the film, the makers revealed that the ‘Tiger’s Invasion’ will take place on August 17. However, the ‘Hunting Worldwide,’ which means the release date for the film, is set for ‘October 20th.’ The makers wrote in the caption, “Get ready to witness Ravi Teja and his histrionics as Tiger Nagswara Rao from next week.” See the post here.

(Tiger Nageswara Rao's teaser will release on August 17 | Image: aaartsofficial/X)

First look for Tiger Nageswara Rao

The first look for the film also only gave a glimpse of Teja as Tiger Nageswara Rao in a ragged, rowdy avatar. He appeared to be seemingly caught in a contraption with nothing more than a needle to help him escape.

In the video, the narration featured the words while establishing the setting of the village, “The feet of people shudder when they see the landmark of the town. Stuartpuram is the crime capital of South India. That area has another name. Tiger Zone… The Zone of Tiger Nageswara Rao.”

While the first look for the Ravi Teja film was released in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada along with its original Telugu release, the film might debut with more dubbed versions. The film has been produced by the makers of The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, Abhishek Agarwal Arts.