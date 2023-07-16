Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao: Nupur Sanon Wraps Up Her Segments Of Pan India Film

Tiger Nageswara Rao is shaping up to be another massive actioneer in Telugu cinema. The Ravi Teja starrer will be based on the escape artist and thief Tiger Nageswara Rao. Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, who will be playing the female lead against Teja, has now shared an interesting update regarding the film.

3 things you need to know:

Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on the real-life character of Nageswara Rao.

It is set in Stuartpuram, a village located around the coasts of the Bay of Bengal.

Nupur Sanon will make her Telugu debut with Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Nupur Sanon announces her wrap for TNR

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a red checkered shirt. She wrote the next, “And it’s a wrap for me!! #TNR on 20th Oct.” She also wrote that it’s time for her to go early to bed, with happiness and peace.” See the picture below.

(Nupur Sanon announcing the wrap of her segment for Tiger Nageswara Rao | Image: nupursanon/Instagram)

Not much information is out on Sanon’s character within the film as of now. And the first look for the film also only gave a glimpse of Teja as Tiger Nageswara Rao in a ragged, rowdy avatar. He appeared to be seemingly caught in a contraption with nothing more than a needle to help him escape.

In the video, the narration featured the words while establishing the setting of the village, “The feet of people shudder when they see the landmark of the town. Stuartpuram is the crime capital of South India. That area has another name. Tiger Zone… The Zone of Tiger Nageswara Rao.”

It should be noted that the film is slated to be a Pan-India release. While the first look was released in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada along with its original Telugu release, the film might debut with more dubbed versions. The film has been produced by the makers of The Kashmir Files and Karthikeya 2, Abhishek Agarwal Arts. It will be released on October 20, 2023, in theatres.