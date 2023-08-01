Ravi Teja's Tiger Nageswara Rao To Get A New Release Date? Makers Reveal

Ravi Teja is a popular Indian actor who works predominantly in the Telugu film industry. The star is gearing up for his first pan-India movie, titled Tiger Nageswara Rao. The makers earlier announced that the flick will hit screens during Dusshera. It was recently rumoured that the biggie has been postponed. The makers of Tiger Nageswara Rao have now reacted to these reports.

3 things you need to know

Ravi Teja's film Tiger Nageswara Rao is directed by filmmaker Vamsee,

The movie will be released in theatres on October 20, on the occasion of Dussehra.

The makers recently shut down all the rumours surrounding the release date of the film.

Ravi Teja's pan-India film to release on Dusshera confirms makers

The Makers of Tiger Nageswara Rao expressed their disappointment after certain reports claiming that the film will not release on October 20 began to surface on the internet. In a recently-released statement, they slammed all this 'baseless' speculation about Tiger Nageswara Rao. The statement read, "There have been baseless speculations that Tiger Nageswara Rao will not be releasing on the announced date of October 20th."

(Makers release a statement after baseless rumours about the movie surfaced online. | Image: Twitter)

It was further stated that some people have been spreading such rumours on the internet because the film has been generating buzz. The makers also mentioned that the film "is being given the first preference from various stakeholders in the theatrical ecosystem." The makers urged everyone to not believe in such rumours as they have been working hard on the project to give the viewers "the best cinematic experience."

What is the storyline of Tiger Nageswara Rao?

Ravi Teja's film is based on the real-life story of Nageswara Rao who made it to the headlines in the 70s for escaping from the Chennai jail. Following that, Rao was given the title 'Tiger'. This biopic's cast includes Nupur Sanon, Anupam Kher, and Gayatri Bhardwaj, among others.