Recap 2020: Fahadh In 'Trance', Anna In 'Kappela' & Other Top Performers Of This Year

As the year 2020 brought unexpected surprises for many of us, the entertainment industry too amazed the audience with its quirky yet entertaining content. Apart from the storyline, many releases this year bagged praises for the performance of the star cast. Here is a list of actors from the best Malayalam movies of 2020, including Fahadh Faasil in Trance, Anna Ben in Kappela, and Roshan Mathews in CU Soon, among many others.

Best performances in Malayalam movies

Fahadh Faasil in Trance

The Fahadh Fassil starrer released in February this year. A few days after its release, Fahadh became the talk of the town for his performance in the film. From the critics to the audience and a handful of celebrities from the Malayalam film industry came forward to laud his performance. The film has bagged 7.3 ratings on IMDb.

Anna Ben in Kappela

Ever since her debut in 2019, Anna Ben created a niche in the hearts of the audience. Anna Ben's Kappela also marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Muhammad Musthafa. In the film, Anna played the character of a young happy woman hailing from a small town. The film received 7.6 ratings on its IMDb page.

Roshan Mathews in CU Soon

Interestingly, CU Soon is also considered as one of the finest Malayalam movies in 2020. The film was shot during the nationwide-lockdown in India. The film revolves around Roshan Mathews' relationship with his fiancee. The tables turn when he learns that she is missing. The IMDb score of the film is 7.9, so far.

Tovino Thomas in Kilometers & Kilometers

Tovino Thomas' performance in the film left a lasting impression on the audience. He nailed playing the character of the innocent Malayali youngster. His performance received a special mention in most of the critics' reviews. The film bagged 6.3 ratings as per more than 600 user reviews on IMDb.

Prithviraj Sukumaran in Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Prithviraj once again won the hearts of the audience with his action thriller film, directed by Sachy. The film released in February, a few weeks before the nationwide-lockdown was imposed, is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The film was a take on contemporary socio-political situations. The film, reportedly, earned ₹43 crores.

Kunchacko Boban in Anjaam Pathira

It is a very known fact for most of the Malayalam-moviegoers that the film bagged a positive response from the audience and the critics alike. With his on-screen character, actor Kunchacko brought his trademark sincerity to the role of an unheroic-like hero. He essayed the character of a psychologist, who is pursuing a Ph.D. on criminal minds. The IMDb score of the film is 8 out of 10.

Kani Kusruthi in Biryani

While listing out the best performers from Malayalam movies in 2020, it is difficult to miss out on Kani Kusruthi's name. She bagged the Kerala state award for her performance in the film. The movie, which chronicles the life of Khadeeja, a married Muslim woman confined within the four walls, has been shot at various places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Swasika in Vasanthi

Another actor who bagged the Kerala state award is Swasika for her performance in the 2020 release Vasanthi. As the actor and the film received accolades at Kerala's 50th state award function, it is quite evident that it had left an impression on the audience. The film was directed by the Rahman brothers.

Indrajith Sukumaran in Halal Love Story

The Zakariya Mohammed directorial started streaming on OTT, Amazon Prime Video, from October 15 onwards. The family-comedy was well received by the audience for its storyline. On the other hand, actor Indrajith Sukumaran too stole the show with his impeccable performance. Reportedly, the film collected ₹19.5 crores in its opening weekend.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Sufiyum Sujatayum

As soon as the film was released on the OTT platform, Aditi Rao Hydari's fans started writing a positive review on various social media platforms. Though in the film, Rao was playing the character of a mute girl, a section of fans went gaga over her performance. Interestingly, Aditi learned sign language for the film.

