Kim Kardashian Gives Fans A Sneak-peek Into Her Christmas Home Decoration; Watch

The Kar-Jenner family has taken over social media to shell out major holiday goals for fans as the holiday season is just around the corner. A couple of days ago, while Kylie Jenner gave fans a sneak-peek into her Christmas home decor, her beauty mogul sister Kim Kardashian has also joined the bandwagon now. Yesterday, Kim shared several photographs of her Calabasas, California home to flaunt her children's rooms as she showcased her bel-air mansion's Christmas decoration.

Kim Kardashian's Christmas decoration of her California mansion

Kim Kardashian's family including sons Saint & Psalm West, daughters North and Chicago West along with husband Kanye West have been living in their Calabasas home together lately. Yesterday, i.e. December 20, 2020, the owner of KKW Beaty gave fans a Christmas home tour via her Instagram Stories to showcase her mansion's Christmas decor this year around. Ahead of that, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also shared pictures of her kids' bedrooms with fans on Instagram.

Her eldest daughter North's room has an all-pink interior as shown by her mother on her Instagram Stories. In the picture shared by Kim, her seven-year-old's room looked nothing less than gorgeous with its walls and ceiling painted in pink which were complemented by a pink bed with a satin bedsheet and matching pink furniture. She also shared North's Christmas tree which had a food-theme to it. Take a look:

Later, she also took a stroll through her two-year-old daughter Chicago's bedroom, which was all-things silver. In the picture of Chicago's room shared by Kim, the toddler's room is seen to have a lavender-silver theme with its walls and furniture complementing each other. Furthermore, Kim posted a picture of son Saint's Christmas tree as well, which comprised dinosaur miniatures hung all around it.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, yesterday, Kim Kardashian's house featured on her IG Stories yet again as the beauty mogul shared a streak of videos of her living room's Christmas decor. In the videos shared by her, Christmas stockings of each family member's name are seen hung next to a giant white Christmas tree covered with yellow strings lights. Two deer figurines were also placed next to the tree to round up Kim's home decor for the holiday season. Check out Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories below:

