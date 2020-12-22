Is Ravindra Jadeja Fit For 2nd Test? Latest Instagram Post Fuels Speculation; See Pictures

Team India was humiliated and annihilated in the first Test in Adelaide where the Men in Blue registered their lowest score (36) in the format in their 88-year-old cricketing history. The insulting loss at the hands of the Aussies caused widespread criticism with fans, as well as, former cricketers calling out for some major changes in the team. One of the changes that everyone has been wanting to see is the inclusion of an in-form Ravindra Jadeja who was recently injured after suffering a concussion during the first T20I of the three-match series against Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja's latest Instagram post makes fans optimistic

The Jadeja injury caused him to miss the rest of the T20I series, as well as, the first Test. The southpaw is currently recovering from the injury and is likely to play the second Test. On Monday, Jadeja took to Instagram and shared cheerful photos of himself where he is seen drinking coffee. Jadeja posted a hysterical caption as he wrote, "Coffee, because it’s too early for wine" which left is fans in splits. Several reactions poured in on the post as fans speculated that Jadeja is fit and will feature in the second Test.

Jadeja is likely to recover from his injury will in time before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. According to a top BCCI official, if the all-rounder regains match fitness, he is likely to replace Hanuma Vihari in the playing XI. The official told PTI that if Jadeja gets fit to bowl long spells, then there is no debate at all about his selection as he will replace Vihari on the basis of his all-round skills which also gives them an option to play five bowlers at the MCG.

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia schedule, the second Test will start on Saturday, December 26 in Melbourne. Live-action of the India vs Australia 2nd Test will commence at 5:00 AM (IST). The Indian team will be without the services of their skipper Virat Kohli who is returning to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane will lead Team India in Kohli's absence.

Ravindra Jadeja stats

The Jadeja stats in Test cricket are extremely impressive. The southpaw has played 49 Tests where he has bagged 213 wickets at an impressive average of 24.6. He also has 1869 runs to his name in the format at a decent average of 35.3.

SOURCE: RAVINDRA JADEJA INSTAGRAM

