73rd Republic Day Celebrations LIVE | Parade To Begin 10:30 AM; 21 Tableaux On Display

Under the title “Jal Jeevan Mission: Changing Lives” the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s tableau for the 73rd Republic Day is all set to showcase how at an altitude of more than 13,000 ft in harsh winter, the Mission is bringing ease and improving the quality of life of people of Ladakh by providing clean tap water to their homes. It is important to mention that in winters the maximum temperature during the day remains sub-zero and the night temperature falls to -20 degree Celsius in the region which highlights the importance of the mission.

According to the ministry, during winters villages are scattered and rainfall is scarce