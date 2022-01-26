73rd Republic Day Celebrations LIVE | Parade To Begin 10:30 AM; 21 Tableaux On Display

Quick links:
My warm greetings to all our citizens on the happy occasion of 73rd Republic Day.— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 26, 2022
The #RepublicDay is an appropriate occasion to reaffirm our faith in the cherished principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all, as enshrined in our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/K7TjJXh3RA
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik unfurl the national flag in Bhubaneswar on #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/1IK6pwFHa6— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
#RepublicDay | Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda unfurled the national flag at party headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/yvrDr0DdNK— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
Under the title “Jal Jeevan Mission: Changing Lives” the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s tableau for the 73rd Republic Day is all set to showcase how at an altitude of more than 13,000 ft in harsh winter, the Mission is bringing ease and improving the quality of life of people of Ladakh by providing clean tap water to their homes. It is important to mention that in winters the maximum temperature during the day remains sub-zero and the night temperature falls to -20 degree Celsius in the region which highlights the importance of the mission.
According to the ministry, during winters villages are scattered and rainfall is scarce
"Villages remain cut off from the rest of country for few months in a year due to closure of passes during winters. This affects the supply of materials badly. Further, most of the water sources are in inaccessible areas, in many areas of Ladakh the water bodies freeze in winters, a lot of labour is required for construction and the help of animals & helicopters is taken to lift and transport the material," added Ministry of Jal Shakti press release.
#LIVE | From Delhi to Kashmir to Gujarat to Kerala - India celebrates Republic Day with fervour. Stay tuned for the #RepublicDay coverage on Republic TV here - https://t.co/3AdouQWfxw pic.twitter.com/1Pdkbb0qEn— Republic (@republic) January 26, 2022
Mobile internet services suspended across Kashmir valley
Maharashtra: RSS' Nagpur Mahanagar sanghchalak Rajesh Loya unfurls the national flag at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/IBvRG8isCS— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
Jaipur | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot unfurls the national flag on the 73rd #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/fCHbj5fEVP— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police 'Himveers' celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees Celsius at Auli in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/1nhbrOWSp3— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
Chennai | Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and CM MK Stalin take part in 73rd #RepublicDay celebrations pic.twitter.com/P8R9z1x1u8— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate #RepublicDay at 14,000 feet altitude in -30 degree Celsius temperature in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/sPPJHqzr1u— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate #RepublicDay at 12,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures, in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/Khi2n0Lq2L— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate #RepublicDay at 16,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh, braving the harsh winter conditions. pic.twitter.com/DjDbLdNCaw— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
#WATCH | 'Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrate #RepublicDay at 15000 feet altitude in -35 degree Celsius temperature at Ladakh borders.— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, & Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka, extend felicitations on the occasion of the 73rd #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ZKZVjh6oBc— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022
Unfurled the #NationalFlag at my residence on the occasion of #RepublicDay with all the staff. Let us defend the colours of the National Flag and celebrate the spirit of a republic nation! Wishing everyone a happy 73rd Republic Day! pic.twitter.com/ckl601yAWz— Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 26, 2022
One of the defining moments of independent India has been the adoption of the Constitution which has given us a distinct identity as the world’s largest & vibrant democracy.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 26, 2022
Warm wishes to everyone on #RepublicDay.
गणतंत्र दिवस के अवसर पर बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 26, 2022
देश के वीर सपूतों को शत्-शत् नमन। आज हम सब यह प्रण करें कि देश की आजादी, एकता एवं अखण्डता को बनाए रखेंगे। हम सब मिलकर राज्य एवं देश के गौरव को बढ़ाएंगे।#RepublicDay#गणतंत्रदिवसhttps://t.co/boPcVFOGQF
Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of 73rd Republic Day. My homage to the great men and freedom fighters of India, who sacrificed their lives for the country. pic.twitter.com/tFySlSkUPU— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 26, 2022
Heartiest greetings on 73rd #RepublicDay. It is important to remember the core values of sovereignty, socialism, secularism, democracy, justice, equality, human dignity & the unity, which are the bases of our constitution. Let us pledge to uphold and safeguard these values pic.twitter.com/L7bmIbTwKY— Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) January 26, 2022
विश्व में भारत का संविधान सबसे बड़ा लिखित संविधान है। बाबा साहब भीमराव अम्बेडकर जी द्वारा रचित ये संविधान हर भारतीय की उम्मीदों और आकांक्षाओं को समेटे है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 26, 2022
महान भारतीय गणराज्य के 73वें गणतंत्र दिवस की सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। 🇮🇳
सभी को 73वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 25, 2022
हमारा गणतंत्र, उत्कृष्ट लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों व भारतीय संविधान के प्रति अखण्ड निष्ठा और हमारी विविधता में एकता की समेकित अभिव्यक्ति है।
आइए, हम 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत-आत्मनिर्भर भारत' के निर्माण हेतु संकल्पित हों।
जय हिंद!
1950 में गणतंत्र दिवस पर हमारे देश ने विश्वास के साथ सही दिशा में पहला क़दम बढ़ाया था। सत्य और समानता के उस पहले क़दम को नमन।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 26, 2022
गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ।
विविधतेत एकता जपणाऱ्या आपल्या देशाच्या लोकशाहीचा सन्मान राखत, संविधानाने दिलेले हक्क आणि कर्तव्य बजावत, देशाला प्रगतीशील राष्ट्र बनवण्यासाठी कटिबद्ध राहूया. सर्व भारतीय नागरिकांना प्रजासत्ताक दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! भारतीय प्रजासत्ताक चिरायू होवो. #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/o7wZbYyBlW— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 26, 2022
Greetings to every Indian across the world on our 73rd #RepublicDay. India’s diversity is what truly strengthens us, with so many different cultures living together. With peace in my mind, freedom in my soul, and pride in my heart, I wish you a very Happy Republic Day! pic.twitter.com/UZDmJ6SSeB— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 26, 2022
Happy Republic Day. Remembering the contribution of Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar and all the stalwarts who played a significant role in framing the Constitution, I express my gratitude to the freedom fighters and our valiant soldiers who guard the nation.#73rdRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/9PFQ8lCOq8— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 26, 2022
आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022
Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay
सभी को 73वें गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2022
भारतीय गणतंत्र के गौरव, एकता व अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण बनाए रखने के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले सभी जवानों को नमन करता हूँ।
आइए आज हम सभी स्वाधीनता के लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता सुनिश्चित करने का संकल्प लें।
Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2022
This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution.
Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country.
समस्त देशवासियों को 73वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। #RepublicDay2022 #RepublicDayIndia #गणतंत्र_दिवस pic.twitter.com/PrgLQ2PWvy— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 25, 2022
Warm greetings to all on the 73rd #RepublicDay.#गणतंत्रदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 26, 2022
Today we come together to celebrate the unity & diversity of our civilisational values & defence preparedness which power our confident journey into the future.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 26, 2022
Greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/s0Z4tqSrzv
The Indian Air Force's presentation will see the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130 - in a display of strength. In addition to this, 25 tableaux from different states and those from the armed forces will also be displayed during the parade. Interestingly, the tableaux also include two from the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that will showcase India's technological advancement in the defense sector. There will also be a how by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has been planned for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony to be held on January 29.
The parade - commanded by Parade commander - Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra and Parade Second-in-Command Major General Alok Kacker - comprises of six marching contingents of the Army, multiple regimental bands, naval contingent led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent. Tableaux of 12 states and Union territories and nine Central ministries will be displayed. In a first, 480 dancers chosen through an all-India dance competition, will perform a dance - titled 'Vande Bharatam'. The event will conclude with the Air Force flypast.
After the parade event, PM Modi will launch the NCC 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs.
The Defence Ministry has also dropped Mahatma Gandhi's favourite Christian hymns 'Abide With Me', replacing it with Kavi Pradeep’s 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logon', rendered by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Apart from this tune, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, ‘Drummers Call’, ‘Hey Kanchha’, ‘Channa Bilauri’ are some of the 26 tunes to be played. On January 29, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will conclude the 'Beating the Retreat event with the ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’, as the Presidential convoy moves back. Centre stated that the changes were to make the ceremony more 'Indian'.
With the rise in Omicron cases across the world, R-Day celebrations will be held without any Chief Guests. Presidents of five central Asian countries- Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were invited as guests but their visit was cancelled. A controlled crowd of 5,000-8,000 visitors will be allowed to visit Rajpath to see the parade as compared to around 25,000 audiences in 2021. Only double vaccinated adults/one-dose vaccinated children above 15 years will be allowed entry at the parade. Special invitees include Safai karmacharis, construction workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, frontline health workers etc.
India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday - the theme being 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The celebrations will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi and hoisting the national flag at Rajpath. The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 AM instead of the usual 10 AM to provide better visibility. Celebrations of Republic Day began from January 23 - marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary to January 30 - Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.