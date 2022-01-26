Last Updated:

73rd Republic Day Celebrations LIVE | Parade To Begin 10:30 AM; 21 Tableaux On Display

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday - the theme being 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Tableaux of 12 states/Union territories and nine Central ministries will roll down Rajpath

09:04 IST, January 26th 2022
Vice Prez VP Naidu wishes citizens on R-Day

 

08:57 IST, January 26th 2022
Odisha CM unfurls national flag

 

08:56 IST, January 26th 2022
BJP chief JP Nadda hoists tricolour at party headquarters

 

08:52 IST, January 26th 2022
Jal Jeevan Mission on Jal Shakti Ministry tableau

Under the title “Jal Jeevan Mission: Changing Lives” the Ministry of Jal Shakti’s tableau for the 73rd Republic Day is all set to showcase how at an altitude of more than 13,000 ft in harsh winter, the Mission is bringing ease and improving the quality of life of people of Ladakh by providing clean tap water to their homes. It is important to mention that in winters the maximum temperature during the day remains sub-zero and the night temperature falls to -20 degree Celsius in the region which highlights the importance of the mission. 

According to the ministry, during winters villages are scattered and rainfall is scarce

"Villages remain cut off from the rest of country for few months in a year due to closure of passes during winters. This affects the supply of materials badly. Further, most of the water sources are in inaccessible areas, in many areas of Ladakh the water bodies freeze in winters, a lot of labour is required for construction and the help of animals & helicopters is taken to lift and transport the material," added Ministry of Jal Shakti press release. 
 

08:52 IST, January 26th 2022
Republic TV #LIVE at India gate

 

08:48 IST, January 26th 2022
Internet snapped across J&K

Mobile internet services suspended across Kashmir valley

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
RSS unfurls national flag

 

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
Rajasthan CM unfurls national flag

 

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
ITBP 'Himveers' celebrate R-Day at Auli

 

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
Tamil Nadu CM & Governor celebrate R-Day

 

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
ITBP unfurl national flag across India

 

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
Nepal shares R-Day wishes

 

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
CMs wish national on R-Day

 

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
Opposition leaders wish R-Day

 

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
PM Modi & Union Ministers share wishes

 

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
Unique features of 73rd R-Day

The Indian Air Force's presentation will see the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130 - in a display of strength. In addition to this, 25 tableaux from different states and those from the armed forces will also be displayed during the parade. Interestingly, the tableaux also include two from the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that will showcase India's technological advancement in the defense sector. There will also be a how by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has been planned for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony to be held on January 29.

The parade - commanded by Parade commander - Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra and Parade Second-in-Command Major General Alok Kacker - comprises of six marching contingents of the Army, multiple regimental bands, naval contingent led by Lt Cdr Aanchal Sharma, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent, National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent. Tableaux of 12 states and Union territories and nine Central ministries will be displayed. In a first, 480 dancers chosen through an all-India dance competition, will perform a dance - titled 'Vande Bharatam'. The event will conclude with the Air Force flypast.

After the parade event, PM Modi will launch the NCC 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman' programme honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs.

The Defence Ministry has also dropped Mahatma Gandhi's favourite Christian hymns 'Abide With Me', replacing it with Kavi Pradeep’s 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logon', rendered by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Apart from this tune, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, ‘Drummers Call’, ‘Hey Kanchha’, ‘Channa Bilauri’ are some of the 26 tunes to be played. On January 29, 44 buglers, 16 trumpeters and 75 drummers will conclude the 'Beating the Retreat event with the ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha’, as the Presidential convoy moves back. Centre stated that the changes were to make the ceremony more 'Indian'.

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
COVID curbs in place

With the rise in Omicron cases across the world, R-Day celebrations will be held without any Chief Guests. Presidents of five central Asian countries- Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were invited as guests but their visit was cancelled. A controlled crowd of  5,000-8,000 visitors will be allowed to visit Rajpath to see the parade as compared to around 25,000 audiences in 2021. Only double vaccinated adults/one-dose vaccinated children above 15 years will be allowed entry at the parade. Special invitees include Safai karmacharis, construction workers, auto-rickshaw drivers, frontline health workers etc.

08:45 IST, January 26th 2022
73rd Republic Day Parade to begin at 10:30 AM

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday - the theme being 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The celebrations will kick off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial in Delhi and hoisting the national flag at Rajpath. The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 AM instead of the usual 10 AM to provide better visibility. Celebrations of Republic Day began from January 23 - marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary to January 30 - Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. 

