Resul Pookutty Faces Flak For Calling 'RRR' Gay Love Story, Labelling Alia Bhatt A 'prop'

Oscar recipient Resul Pookutty is being called out by netizens for his sharp remarks on SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus RRR. The renowned sound designer called the film a 'gay love story' while referring to Alia Bhatt as merely a 'prop' in it. The film, which minted more than Rs 1000 crores worldwide, follows the story of two revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem as they fight for the sovereignty of their motherland.

The series of remarks by the Oscar-winning sound artist started when Actor-writer Munish Bharadwaj called RRR 'garbage' via his Twitter handle. "Saw 30 minutes of garbage called RRR last night," Munish wrote on July 3 to which, Resul Pookutty responded by calling the film 'a gay love story'. He further tagged Alia Bhatt and referred to her as a 'prop' in the film.

Netizens came to the film's rescue and lashed out at Pookutty for his sharp remarks on the project and 'insulting' the LGBTQ community. One user mentioned that such remarks coming from an Academy Award winner are 'distasteful', while another said they had 'lost respect' for Resul.

Resul later responded to a Tweet calling him out, and seemingly gave his clarification on the remarks. "That’s what they called it in the west, I merely quoted it (sic)," he wrote. Notably, this ain't the first time someone has called out RRR for depicting 'gay love'. The western audiences have earlier shed light on Charan and Jr NTR 'bromance' and called the film 'heartwarmingly gay'.

