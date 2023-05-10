Rishab Shetty Casts His Vote For Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Kantara fame Rishab Shetty went to the polling booths today (May 10) amid the single-phase Assembly elections in Karnataka to cast his vote. The Karnataka Assembly polls schedule was earlier made public by none other than the Election Commission of India. Rishab Shetty gave his vote in the Vidhan Sabha elections and took to his Instagram handle to share the news to spread awareness about voting rights.

Sharing a series of pictures, the Kantara star captioned his post (as per English translation), "We are proud to be citizens of a democratic country. Also, voting is not only our right but also our responsibility. For building a better society, vote without fail to elect a competent representative. I have voted for a better future of our Karnataka. Have you voted yet? #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 #VoteNow #OurRightOurVote." Soon after he made the post, fans dropped red hearts in the comments and praised the actor.

In the first picture, Rishab Shetty happily posed for the cameras in a white shirt and traditional lungi after casting his vote in the ballot. He flaunted the ink on his finger and showed his voting ID. In the next picture, he was spotted clicking selfies with his fans at the polling station. In the third slide, he was seen standing in the long queue to cast his vote during the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. Check the photo below.

Kantara being screened at the UN

Kantara was one of the best movies of 2022 and it was screened at the UN (United Nations). Rishab Shetty shared a series of pictures from the screening on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting Oral Statement at UNHRC. The significance in promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum." Check the tweet below:

Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting Oral Statement at UNHRC. The significance in promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum. pic.twitter.com/1sAz2dTbqg — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) March 16, 2023

Reportedly, Kantara 2 will go on floors by June 2023. The sequel will be produced by Hombale Films. Meanwhile, the details of the movie are still under wraps.