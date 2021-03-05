Rishab Shetty Claims Viral BTS Fire Accident Video From 'Hero' Was Not A Publicity Stunt

Among Rishab Shetty's movies, Hero is his latest film. Rishab Shetty took to his Twitter handle and addressed some speculations regarding his latest film, Hero. Recently, a video of behind the scenes from the sets of his new film surfaced in which the actor was seen getting injured by fire. The actor has now released a new video in which he has denied the allegations of netizens who thought it was a publicity stunt by the team of the film.

Rishab Shetty's claims fire accident video not a publicity stunt

Rishab Shetty starrer film Hero release date was set as March 5th, 2021. A BTS video showing that a petrol bomb blast on the sets of Hero took place when the actor was shooting a stunt. As the video released a few days prior to the movie release, speculations in the media started whether it was a publicity stunt.

Rishab Shetty uploaded a video on his social media handle where he told the netizens that the video is not a publicity stunt. The actor also stated in the video that the video got mixed up with many other making-of videos that the filmmakers were sharing with the media houses. He further claimed that he sustained a few injuries during the filming of a scene even though all the safety precautions had been taken. Here is a rough translation of what Rishab said in the video,

"It was an event during the Hero shooting. God's kindness and blessing to all of you will not be in any way damaged. By this I am opening up to all the speculation. Always the love of all of you. I sustained a few injuries on my head (hair being burnt) and back because of a petrol bomb blast during the filming of a scene. We had taken all the safety precautions and despite the accident, there weren't any serious damages caused luckily. But the video is definitely not a publicity stunt. Had we known that it would cause so much discussion, we would have released it even before the trailer (laughs). It got mixed up with the rest of our making videos which were being shared with news channels".

Rishab Shetty's Hero fire incident video clarification

