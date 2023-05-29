Rishab Shetty, Kantara Star, Urges For The Establishment Of A Film City In Bengaluru

Rishab Shetty recently made an appearance at the 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave in Bengaluru. During the event, he appealed for a film city's establishment in the city. The Kantara actor told ANI that reaching out to the audience has become a challenge and they have sought support from the government for the same.

He further said that they have requested to have a film city in Bengaluru. Amaan Ali Bangash, who was a former Indian field hockey player, was in attendance at the conclave. Indian boxer Akhil Kumar and Viren Rasquinha were also present at the event. The conclave's theme was Yuva Shakti: Galvanizing India. The 9th Seva, Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave had six panelists and Rishab Shetty was the only representative from the cinema and entertainment industry.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann requested for the establishment of a film city in the state during his visit in Mumbai this year. Even, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged for the development of Film City near Greater Noida, plans for which is underway. Many meetings were conducted for the same, which was attended by several celebrities from the film industry.

About Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty, also known as Prashant Shetty, is a filmmaker and Indian actor who predominantly works in Kannada cinema. He was born in 1983 in the Udupi district of Karnataka. After completing his schooling, he began his journey in the theatre. He participated in several plays in Bengaluru. His first breakthrough role was with the movie titled Tuglak. He has also directed several movies including Kirik Party, Ricky, and others. Kirik Party was a hit on the box office. In 2019, he made his debut as a lead actor with the film Bell Bottom. Later, he rose to fame from his role in the film Kantara that released last year.

About Kantara's success

Rishab Shetty starred in and directed the film Kantara in collaboration with Hombale Films. It was a blockbuster hit and was reportedly the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. Kantara was initially released in Kannada language. However, after the success of the film, it was released in other Indian languages and garnered appreciation from fans across the globe. The makers of the film and Rishab Shetty are now gearing up for Kantara 2, which will be a prequel to the 2022 film.