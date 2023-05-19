Girish Karnad Birth Anniversary: Rishab Shetty Pays Tribute To Legendary Actor

Rishab Shetty took a moment to pay tribute to the legendary playwright, actor, and director, Girish Karnad. Girish Karnad, often referred to as the “Angry Young Man” of the Kannada literary world, left an indelible mark on the realms of theater, cinema and literature. Girish Karnad’s influence extended beyond the stage and into the realm of cinema. He made significant contributions to Indian cinema, acting in various critically acclaimed films, including the iconic Samskara, which earned him widespread recognition. Karnad's directorial ventures, such as Vamsha Vriksha and Kaadu, showcased his storytelling prowess and artistic finesse, earning him accolades and awards throughout his illustrious career.

Rishab Shetty, known for his innovative filmmaking style and impactful performances, expressed his gratitude to Girish Karnad for being a constant source of inspiration. Karnad’s ability to seamlessly transition between theater and cinema, and his commitment to artistic excellence, left an indelible impression on Rishab and countless others. While sharing the picture of Girish Karnad, he tweeted, "Visionary on the stage, an innovator in the cinema, who has been an inspiration of the generation of filmmakers. Remembering the 'angry young man' of Kannada literary world Sri Girish Karnad sir on his birthday".

ರಂಗದ ಮೇಲಿನ ಸೂಕ್ಷ್ಮ ದೃಷ್ಟಿ, ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗದಲ್ಲಿನ ಸೃಜನ ಸೃಷ್ಟಿ, ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ನವ್ಯತೆಯ ವೃಷ್ಟಿಯನ್ನೇ ತಂದು ನಮ್ಮೆಲರಿಗೂ ಸ್ಪೂರ್ತಿಯಾಗಿ ನಿಂತ ಕನ್ನಡ ಕಲಾ ಪ್ರಪಂಚದ 'Angry young man' ಕಾರ್ನಾಡರನ್ನು ಅವರ ಜನ್ಮದಿನದಂದು ನೆನೆಯುತ್ತಾ..



Visionary on the stage, an innovator in the cinema, who has been an inspiration… pic.twitter.com/stRkzRE2jm — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) May 19, 2023

Through his heartfelt tribute, Rishab Shetty reminded the public of Girish Karnad's significant contributions to the Kannada artistic landscape. His legacy serves as a reminder of the power of storytelling and the profound impact one individual can have on an entire generation.

Work Front

Rishab Shetty, made waves with his movie Kantara in 2022. Not only did he write and direct the film, but he also showcased his acting prowess by starring in it. Following the success of Kantara, Rishab has taken an exciting step forward by finalising the script for Kantara 2. Additionally, he has diligently conducted location scouting, exploring the coastal and nearby forest areas of Karnataka. To capture the essence of the story, Rishab planned to commence shooting in June, strategically aligning with the rainy season. Fans can expect Kantara 2, set for April or May 2024 release, to have a pan-India reach courtesy of Hombale Films Founder, Vijay Kiragandur.